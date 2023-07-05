JONESBORO — A new request for an alcohol permit on Main Street and a multimillion grant application appear on the agenda for Thursday’s Jonesboro City Council meeting.
The council typically meets on the first and third Tuesday each month, but due to Independence Day, this week’s meeting was moved to Thursday.
Royal Oak 237 Inc., doing business as Lemonade House Grille, seeks a restaurant alcohol permit for 237 S. Main St.
Chad Campbell is listed as president of the nonprofit entity seeking the permit. Monica Campbell is vice president and Paula Woodside is secretary treasurer. The club lists 143 members.
A proposed ordinance that would grant the permit is scheduled for its first of three required readings Thursday.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Also scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.36 acres at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave. from RS-4 single family residential to RS-7, which would allow for a smaller lot size for the home.
Scheduled for a final reading and decision is a proposal by Amy Newberry Lovins to rezone 0.36 acres at 4603 Southwesst Drive from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial.
Damian Sylve of Big EZ Catering told members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in May that he hopes to operate a food truck from that location.
Among proposed resolutions on the agenda is a request for permission to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.
If approved, the city would receive funding to improve street lighting along East Johnson Avenue from North Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard and to make pedestrian infrastructure improvements on North Main Street.
The total cost of the proposed improvements is estimated at $5,091,244. According to the text of the resolution, Arkansas State University has agreed to partner with the city in providing $1,272,811 in matching funds. The proposed grant would provide $3,818,433.
Those two corridors have been identified as especially dangerous for pedestrians crossing the five-lane roads.
Also, the council will consider a proposal to sell a gravel parking lot adjacent to the Masonic Lodge No. 657 to the lodge for $5,000.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Works Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
