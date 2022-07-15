JONESBORO — Alcohol sales once again will be part of the agenda for Tuesday’s Jonesboro City Council session.
A new application would revive a short-lived establishment at 1900 Aggie Road, just off the Arkansas State University campus.
Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, has applied for a restaurant private club for that location. The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance that would approve the permit.
Jaclyn Matthews of Monette bought the 2,024-square-foot property, including a commercial kitchen, outdoor patio and two herb gardens, during a bankruptcy auction to sell assets belonging to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday. Holliday has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing more than $1.5 million in taxpayer funds. He’s also serving state prison time on other charges, including forging the name of a woman on an application for a private club permit for the the Aggie Road property.
The establishment closed after the county theft was discovered.
The new establishment lists Linda Matthews, Jaclyn’s mother, as president of the new private club. Jaclyn Matthews would be vice president. Other officers would be Angelia Austin, secretary; and Brenda Chandler, treasurer.
The application listed about 250 members.
The council will hear the second reading of a proposal to grant an alcohol permit to Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive. The private club, MAI, lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary.
The club lists the names of 72 members.
The proposal raised eyebrows at the council’s July 5 meeting, as this is the first time a nail salon has sought to serve alcohol. With that precedent, council member L.J. Bryant observed it won’t be surprising if barbershops and hair stylists also seek to serve alcohol.
City Attorney Carol Duncan also said the proposed ordinance needs to be reworded in order to comply with legal requirements. No one from the establishment attended the previous meeting.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Also scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Esston Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land.
The council will hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development that would rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Hall Premier Development.
Council members will hold a public hearing at 5:25 p.m., and during the regular business session hear the first reading of an ordinance proposed by HB Medical Holdings to abandon a utility easement on Apache Drive.
Three proposed resolutions would authorize condemnation proceedings against the owners of three properties where city officials have determined buildings are unsafe for human habitation.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public safety committee will meet at 5 p.m.
