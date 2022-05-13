JONESBORO
Nettleton elementary students enjoyed a day of learning “All About Arkansas” on Wednesday at the Nettleton School District’s Fox Meadow School of Creative Media (FMSCM) in Jonesboro.
FMSCM Technology Coach Shelley Roach said that, throughout the pandemic, the schools have faced many issues and students have missed a lot of field trips, however this year the schools have done their best to bring some type of normalcy back to the schools.
She said through this event they had been able to bring the field trip to the kids, and the kids were loving it.
“Kids have lost so much,” Roach said, noting that she tag-teamed with FMSCM Instructional Facilitator Renee Brown to set up this special event for the kids.
“It started out as just an educational program for the kids to enjoy at the end of the school year,” Roach said, “but as we bounced ideas off each other it evolved into so much more and now we have a lot of parks represented, live animals and even free food.”
Brown added modestly that she just did whatever Roach needed her to do.
Roach said it started in early March when they got the district’s Nettleton Farms to agree to bring out a few of their animals for the kids. By the time the event was held they had much more planned for the kids to enjoy including multiple presentations and face painting.
Brown said that Nettleton Farms had been very good to them, noting that the farm had helped the third-graders adopt a dairy cow named “Nova” earlier in the year.
“We even got to do a gender reveal after we got her,” Roach laughed. “The kids loved it. Although by the time of the reveal, some of them had already figured out through their studies that all dairy cows were female. It was so fun for the kids and they were able to get updates throughout the year and even chart her growth.”
“We weren’t able to do field trips,” Brown added. “So we hosted a live virtual tour of the Nettleton Farms with Ms. Taylor Cooper (the farm manager) for our third-graders and this is their first chance to see her since the fall.”
FMSCM Principal Debra Johnson said that Roach did a great job organizing the event, and she really appreciated the parks and everyone who had come out to support the school with the event.
“This is first time that we have done something like this,” Johnson said, noting how nice it was to have the community back at the school.
As students rotated around the different stations, they got to enjoy all kinds of Arkansas-themed presentations including:
live farm animals from Nettleton Farms, which featured “Nova” the cow and other animals the children could pet.
the Arkansas Game and Fish “Mobile Aquarium,” which the students gathered around and watched the fish, thanks to Arkansas Game and Fish Conservation Program Technician Jerry Dyer.
a “Snakes of Arkansas” presentation from Crowley’s Ridge State Park, featuring Pearl Jangjiravat, an interpreter at Crowley’s Ridge State Park, who spoke to the children about the different types snakes from around the state.
an “Animal Pelts” presentation from Lake Charles State Park, featuring Mick Haven, assistant superintendent of Lake Charles State Park, who told the story of how animal pelts had been utilized in Arkansas throughout the years.
a “Wildlife” presentation, which featured both live reptiles and preserved biological specimens of all sorts by Arkansas State University’s Natural History Collection Curation Club thanks to AState’s Associate Chair and Professor of Botany Travis Marsico.
free face painting thanks to Nettleton High School Art Department student volunteers, who seemed to be having as much fun as the younger students.
free food for everyone thanks to volunteers from First Community Bank, who were busy grilling hot dogs.
A-State biology grad student and member of Arkansas State University’s Natural History Collection Curation Club Brendan Kosnik said that Marsico had contacted him and the other volunteers from the club about helping out with the “wildlife” presentation at FMSCM and presenting the biological collection and how to preserve physical specimens.
“This has been the club’s first outreach program since the beginning of COVID,” he said, noting that he was very excited to get to volunteer for events like this during his summer break and couldn’t wait to start field work this summer too.
“We are all having so much fun,” he laughed.
Kosnik was joined by other biology majors including Mathew Jones, an A-State senior undergraduate and the owner of the live snakes and tortoises.
All in all, Roach said that she felt that “All About Arkansas” had been a great success, and the school plans to do something similar next year as well.
“I don’t know if it will be exactly the same, but the kids loved it so we want to be able carry it on each year,” she said, noting that they may change it up and choose a different subject for the program next year. She said they are considering doing a three-year cycle to provide a variety of events to the students while they are at FMSCM.
