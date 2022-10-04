JONESBORO — Craighead County had an average of 16 new coronavirus infections per day last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The county’s 118 new cases between Sept. 26 and Sunday, represent a 18.8 percent drop from the previous seven-day period. The previous week, new cases dropped by 26.1 percent.
Statewide, new cases totaled 2,108, a 33.7 percent decline.
Greene County had 42 new cases, or five per day, down by 23.6 percent.
While new infections decreased, the state reported 101 COVID-related deaths, including two each in Craighead and Greene counties and one each in Cross, Lawrence and Mississippi counties.
Also during that period, active cases dropped by 415 to 4,626 statewide.
On Monday, the health department reported 119 new cases statewide, including four in Poinsett County, three in Craighead County, two in Mississippi County and one each in Clay and Lawrence counties.
Hospitals across the state reported 259 COVID-related patients, an increase of seven from Sunday. Of those, 17 were on ventilators. The count in Northeast Arkansas stood at 31 Monday, a reduction of two.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Sept. 19 through Sunday:
Craighead – 112 new cases (decrease of 26 from previous week); 258 active cases (decrease of 110); 357 total virus related deaths (increase of 2).
Greene – 42 new cases (decrease of 13); 99 active cases (decrease of 33); 187 deaths (increase of 2).
Lawrence – 13 new cases (decrease of 10); 29 active cases (decrease of 9); 86 deaths (increase of 1).
Poinsett – 12 new cases (decrease of 26); 45 active (decrease of 27); 134 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 20 new cases (decrease of 16); 50 active cases (decrease of 26); 68 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 35 new cases (decrease of 12); 83 active cases (decrease of 32); 222 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 14 new cases (decrease of 13); 31 active cases (decease of 35); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 12 new case (decrease of 6); 22 active cases (decrease of 20); 90 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 6 new cases (decrease of 13); 30 active cases (decrease of 18); 97 deaths (unchanged.
