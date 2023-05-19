JONESBORO — In an effort to collect health data from as many individuals as possible, the mobile unit of the All of Us Research Program Journey Exhibit will be in Jonesboro next week.

The mobile unit will be gathering health research data from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday at the Jonesboro Public Library in Jonesboro, according to Carolina Elmore, operations specialist at the Hispanic Center.