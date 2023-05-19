JONESBORO — In an effort to collect health data from as many individuals as possible, the mobile unit of the All of Us Research Program Journey Exhibit will be in Jonesboro next week.
The mobile unit will be gathering health research data from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday at the Jonesboro Public Library in Jonesboro, according to Carolina Elmore, operations specialist at the Hispanic Center.
Elmore said the Hispanic Center has been working with the All of Us Program for four years.
“This exhibit will be an opportunity for an even more detailed look into the health of rural communities throughout the United States,” Elmore said in an email on Friday, noting that the All of Us Research Program is an ambitious effort to gather health data to accelerate research that may improve health outcomes in the future.
According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) All of Us website, All of Us is changing how health research is done by building one of the largest and most diverse health databases of its kind as researchers across the nation are already using this data to learn more about why people get sick or stay healthy, and what makes each of us unique.
“The All of Us Research Program is part of an effort to advance individualized health care by enrolling one million or more participants to contribute their health data over many years,” it said. “The program aims to reflect the diversity of the United States and to include participants from groups that have been underrepresented in health research in the past. The program is developing custom tools and software to help researchers analyze participant data while keeping information secure.”
There is no cost to participate and most people will spend no more than a few hours a year taking part in the program’s activities.
A participant can be healthy or can have long-term health issues as there are no limits to taking part based on health status.
Edgar M. Gil Rico is the managing director of innovation and program development for National Alliance for Hispanic Health, which is was just one of the many national programs participating in the All of Us Research Program, he explained explained on Thursday morning.
Gil Rico said the program, which started in 2017, is the largest bank of data in the U.S.
It includes information that helps researchers understand how a specific individual’s lifestyle, health history, environmental factors, genetics and life experiences impact their health, which can help to determine a specific individual’s needs.
“We have a chance to find the specific cures and treatments that work best for specific groups of people,” he continued, noting that the program is for everyone of every race, ethnicity, age, gender and sexual orientation.
“Right now, we have more than 600,000 registered,” Gil Rico stated.
However, he said the goal is to register at least one million people from multiple backgrounds within various groups.
Gil Rico also notes what All of Us does for the participants including (if they choose to provide biosamples, such as blood, urine or saliva) provide the individual’s genetic ancestry, risk for certain hereditary diseases, and their body’s reaction to certain medicines.
So by providing a biosample, individuals can get a family health history and other useful data that they can share with their family health provider if they choose, he explained.
The Jonesboro stop is just one stop on the mobile unit’s Central U.S. tour, as there are currently three tours traveling across the the nation including an eastern and western tour as well.
Gil Rico also said the event was made possible through the partnership with the Hispanic Center.
Enrollment is open to all eligible adults over 18 who live in the United States and can provide consent, he continued.
The NIH’s All of Us website also noted that no health insurance is required, however it does note that the All of Us Research Program is simply for research and does not provide medical care.
