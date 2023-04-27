JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with two Class Y felonies for an incident that occurred Monday.

Jaidien Allantae Fletcher, 21, of the 900 block of Links Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both Class Y felonies, as well as aggravated assault, theft of $1,000 or less and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

