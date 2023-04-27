JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with two Class Y felonies for an incident that occurred Monday.
Jaidien Allantae Fletcher, 21, of the 900 block of Links Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both Class Y felonies, as well as aggravated assault, theft of $1,000 or less and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Fletcher had set up a meeting at the Valero gas station at 1708 W. Nettleton Ave. to buy a cell phone from a woman.
When the victim and her fiance met Fletcher at the gas station, Fletcher told the woman to get into his vehicle so he could make sure the Iphone and its speakers were working properly.
The victim got into the passenger seat and once he checked out the phone he threw the car into drive and took off with the 24-year-old victim still inside.
As they were leaving the parking lot, her fiance yelled for her to duck, and he fired six rounds from a gun, striking Fletcher’s vehicle three times, the affidavit states.
While heading down West Nettleton Avenue, the victim tried to open the door and jump out. Fletcher locked the doors and drew a pistol out of the right pocket of his pants and pointed it at the victim.
The victim “told Fletcher that she was a mother and had children and please let her out of the vehicle,” the affidavit states.
Fletcher stopped in front of Annie Camp Junior High School and let the victim out.
Officers located Fletcher at his residence and a search warrant was obtained. Police found a Taurus 9 mm handgun with five rounds inside and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it. Fletcher was then arrested.
Halsey set Fletcher’s bond at $200,000, $100,000 more than was requested by a police officer, and set his next court date for June 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The judge also issued a no-contact order between Fletcher and his victim.
In a separate case, Halsey found probable cause to charge a teenager with several crimes.
Keegan Davis, 18, a senior at Jonesboro High School, was arrested Monday night with three other juveniles after police said they broke into the former Barnhill’s restaurant, 1111 S. Caraway Road, and broke vending machines and plates. The damage was estimated at $13,000.
Davis is charged with commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, breaking or entering a coin-operated machine, theft of $1,000 or less and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Halsey lowered the recommended bond of $10,000 to $1,000 and ordered Davis to contact his bonding agent twice a week until his next hearing, which is June 28 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Clarence Hayes, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Tyler Heckathorn, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Sandra Heckathorn, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Olivia Wilbanks, 21, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent insurance act; released on her own recognizance.
Tiffany Manuel, 34, of Caraway, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Lucas Maggard, 43, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Christina Maggard, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Blaine Hall, 25, of Coldwater, Miss., with theft of $5,000 or less; released on a $10,000 bond.
Kimberly Vanburen, 58, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and theft; $15,000 bond.
Sara Kregul, 25, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Renea Watkins, 42, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tanner Bobbitt, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Mitchell Smith, 47, of Weiner, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule III drug; $50,000 bond.
Mark Armstrong, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $3,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.