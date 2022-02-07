JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with second-degree domestic battery.
Alphonzo Taft, 54, of the 800 block of Creath Avenue, is charged with hitting a 48-year-old Jonesboro woman with a baseball bat Saturday morning.
Fowler set Taft’s bond at $35,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Darrell Stephens, 54, of Louisville, Ky., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams. Stephens has felony warrants out of Kentucky and Ohio; $20,000 cash-only bond.
Montario Mathis, 18, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $15,000 bond.
Courtney Price, 33, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Timothy Russom, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor fleeing; $7,000 total bond.
Brandy Hager, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft of leased or rented property less than $1,000; $9,000 total bond.
Michael Bridgeman, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Tyrese Freeman, 19, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, theft of a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Alexander Thrash, 26, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence; $7,500 bond.
Rachel Sharp, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $25,000 bond.
