JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 19-year-old Jonesboro man with four felonies in the Monday shooting of a 16-year-old Jonesboro girl.

Boling charged Dedward Damrius James, of of the 100 block of Grove Street, with first-degree battery/recklessly causes injury using a deadly weapon, committing a terroristic act, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500.

