JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a 19-year-old Jonesboro man with four felonies in the Monday shooting of a 16-year-old Jonesboro girl.
Boling charged Dedward Damrius James, of of the 100 block of Grove Street, with first-degree battery/recklessly causes injury using a deadly weapon, committing a terroristic act, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Christopher Pigg, at about 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Roger Street about a shooting.
“Officers arrived on scene and located on 16-year-old victim who had been shot in the leg. There were shell casings in the street, multiple shots going into the residence and the victim had been shot inside the residence,” the report said. “Several witnesses advised that a black (sport utility vehicle) with multiple occupants had pulled up to the residence. A short verbal confrontation occurred near the street.
“The subjects then went back inside the residence. The rear driver side passenger then fired several shots into the residence. One of the bullets hit the 16-year-old who was inside.”
Witnesses identified the shooter as James. He was located in a residence on Garland Drive.
“He (James) was placed into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center,” the affidavit said. “The handgun that is suspected to have been used for the shoot was located at his mother’s house and was seized. The handgun is reported stolen, and James has a prior felony conviction.”
Boling set James’ bond at $500,000 and set his next court date for April 29 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In January 2022, James pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and received a five-year suspended sentence. Charges of terroristic threatening and two other charges were dropped.
