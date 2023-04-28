JONESBORO — Ez Portable Buildings, 3600 S. Caraway Road, reported Tuesday that someone stole $29,721 from the company.
A suspect is listed as a 45 year-old Lake City man.
In other police reports:
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that someone broke a window of her vehicle in the 1400 block of Belt Street and stole items. Taken were two purses containing a total of $1,100 in cash and various credit and debit cards.
A 34-year-old Black Oak man told Jonesboro police someone entered his vehicle in the 1400 block of South Caraway and stole his phone valued at $500.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that her house was burglarized in the 700 block of Meredith Drive. Taken were a $1,000 iPad, a $700 cell phone and $300 in assorted groceries.
An 11-year-old Jonesboro girl reported to police Wednesday morning that she had been raped by her 14-year-old male neighbor. No other information was released by police.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 300 block of East Gordon Street and stole five hydrocodone pills.
A 32-year-old Ash Flat woman told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue and stole $300 in cash.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his vehicle in the 200 block of Craighead Road 318 and stole $800 in cash and a wallet containing gift cards and a blank check.
A 44-year-old Paragould woman told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon that someone set an all-terrain vehicle on fire in the 100 block of Craighead Road 542 in Monette. The ATV was valued at $2,500.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro man told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon that tools were taken from his property in the 1600 block of Craighead Road 751. The tools are valued at $1,600.
A 24-year-old reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his unlocked shop in the 200 block of Maurita Street and stole tools. The total value of the property is listed at $1,950.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone kicked in the door of his residence in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and took items. Stolen were a $300 television and a $50 wallet. Damage was estimated at $300.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 1900 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, reported Tuesday afternoon that someone stole her credit card and used it to make purchases. The purchases totaled $457.87.
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 3400 block of Sun Avenue, told police Tuesday morning that his 37-year-old son had stolen his television and used his phone to steal $500 to pay off gambling debts.
The manager of Wings To Go, 2536 Alexander Drive, told police Tuesday afternoon that two suspects used a stolen credit card to buy food. The order was for $155.37 in food.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her tax return check was stolen from the 300 block of West Oak Avenue. The amount of the return was for $1,219.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman said her vehicle was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from a parking lot in the 2100 block of Thorn Street. The 2008 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $9,000.
