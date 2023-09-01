PARAGOULD — A Greene County man is facing a battery charge after Paragould police said the man cut someone with a blade earlier this year.
Ronald Scoggin, 54, of Paragould was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of battery-2nd degree after an investigation by the Paragould Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center July 19 after getting a call about someone injured with a weapon during a physical altercation.
Police later spoke with the victim in the case.
“Officers made contact with the victim, who advised them he had been involved in a physical altercation with the potential defendant (Ronald Scoggin) and that some point during the altercation, he believed Scoggin may have cut him badly along his side with some type of blade,” Paragould police said. “The injury was documented, and officers spoke with medical professionals, who advised it looked like a cut injury instead of an accident and that it had come very close to doing severe damage.”
Officers also spoke with several witnesses, who had said Scoggin was in possession of “some type of weapon” during the incident, according to the affidavit.
Police then spoke with Scoggin.
“Scoggin was spoken to via phone and corroborated leaving his property to confront the victim and to starting a physical confrontation. Scoggin stated he was not in possession of a weapon,” Paragould police said in the affidavit.
A $15,000 cash-only bond was set Tuesday for Scoggin, who was being held in Greene County.
