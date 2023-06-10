JONESBORO — An altered check from Text Book Broker, 2106 E. Johnson Ave., was cashed in Ferguson, Mo., for $23,928.25, according to a Jonesboro police report.

According to officer Jordan Fowler with the Jonesboro police, “I was dispatched to 2106 E. Johnson Ave. in reference to a forged check. Upon my arrival I made contact with Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) who advised that there was a check wrote from Victim No. 1 (Text Book Broker) to St. Louis Community College in Ferguson Mo., that was never cashed by the college. Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) was notified by his bank’s fraud department that a check for $23,928.25 was cashed at Navy Federal Credit Union in Ferguson by Suspect No. 1. This check had the same check number on it as the check that was supposed to go to the college. Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) provided a print out from the bank that had both checks pictures on them A report has been filed with Victim No. 1 (Text Book Broker) bank but they requested that a police report be filed as well.”