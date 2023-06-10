JONESBORO — An altered check from Text Book Broker, 2106 E. Johnson Ave., was cashed in Ferguson, Mo., for $23,928.25, according to a Jonesboro police report.
According to officer Jordan Fowler with the Jonesboro police, “I was dispatched to 2106 E. Johnson Ave. in reference to a forged check. Upon my arrival I made contact with Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) who advised that there was a check wrote from Victim No. 1 (Text Book Broker) to St. Louis Community College in Ferguson Mo., that was never cashed by the college. Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) was notified by his bank’s fraud department that a check for $23,928.25 was cashed at Navy Federal Credit Union in Ferguson by Suspect No. 1. This check had the same check number on it as the check that was supposed to go to the college. Complainant (Wilson, Rocky) provided a print out from the bank that had both checks pictures on them A report has been filed with Victim No. 1 (Text Book Broker) bank but they requested that a police report be filed as well.”
Jonesboro police, citing that the offense occurred outside of its jurisdiction, closed the case.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 45-year-old woman reported early Friday morning that she was raped and had prescription drugs stolen from her. Details of the crime were not released by police.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that her residence was entered and several items were stolen from the 1400 block of Sullivan Circle. Taken were a 12-gauge Browning shotgun valued at $1,600, a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson rifle valued at $200 and baseball equipment valued at $1,060.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that a man and woman on bicycles threatened him and another worker in the 2100 block of East Highland Drive. He said the two drove their bicycles over a newly paved area and when confronted, pulled out a machete and a knife and threatened the workers.
Bill’s Fresh Market, 4225 Stadium Blvd., reported Thursday that someone paid for a purchase with a fake $100 bill and received change from it.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that a man went to her residence in the 700 block of Marshall Street and threatened her with a gun.
