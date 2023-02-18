JONESBORO — The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging (EAAAA) to host a “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” event to discuss tools to help families incorporate recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Taco Price, the programs director of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said that the event is going to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First National Bank located at 3500 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
According to Price the hour and a half event is free to the public and lunch will be provided.
“This is the second year that we have partnered with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging,” Price said on Thursday. “Shannon Smithee (Community Support Specialist at EAAAA) is wonderful to work with. They have good staff support.”
Price said that the first part of the event will focus on areas of exercise, diet and nutrition, cognitive activity and social engagement.
“Social engagement is very important,” she said, noting that studies have found that it keeps brains active and stimulates the brain in a way that helps prevent diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.
The second part will be after lunch and consists of community conversation to discuss what resources are available, what is needed, and how the Alzheimer’s Association can help with those needs, she said.
For more information about the event or if you have any questions about Alzheimer’s or the Alzheimer’s Association, Price encourages people to call the Alzheimer’s Association helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit them on their website at https://www.alz.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.