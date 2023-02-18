JONESBORO — The Alzheimer’s Association has partnered with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging (EAAAA) to host a “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” event to discuss tools to help families incorporate recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Taco Price, the programs director of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said that the event is going to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First National Bank located at 3500 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.