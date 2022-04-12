April is National Donate Life Month, which focuses awareness on organ and tissue donation.
An event held April 1 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center ushered in the month with a proclamation signing by Paragould Mayor Josh Agee, a flag raising ceremony, and testimonials from local people with first-hand experiences involving organ and tissue donation.
Kace Kersey is about to celebrate his 15th birthday. When he was 14 months old, he contracted a virus that attacked his heart. He shared his story with those at the event.
“I was airlifted from Arkansas Methodist Medical Center to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock,” he said. “After being on life support for nearly two weeks, I received a heart transplant. I take medication twice a day, and go for regular checkups every three months. This summer I will have my three-year heart cath. Organ donation saved my life. I am forever thankful for that. I want to encourage everyone to be an organ donor.”
Peggy Jackson, of Paragould, also spoke about her husband who passed away last year.
“Bob Jackson donated life on March the 20th, 2021,” she said. “Bob was listed as a donor for over 50 years, when he first went into the military. This has been a very long and difficult year. Bob believed in First Corinthians 6:19-20 – ‘Don’t you know that your bodies are temples of the holy spirit? The spirit is in you and you have received the spirit of God. You do not belong to yourself. Christ paid the price for you.’ – So use your bodies in a way that honors God.”
She said her husband did just that, and that she has found comfort in the scriptures and knowing that her husband has helped so many people.
“There’s a young man in St. Louis who now sees,” Jackson said. She added that nerve transplants are even being done now, and that skin and bone can be preserved for donation up to five years. “So Bob is still helping people.”
Prior to proclaiming April as National Donate Life Month, Mayor Agee said that by becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor, one individual could save and heal the lives of more than 75 people.
“During National Donate Life Month we honor the compassion and generosity of registered donors, donor families and living donors, and recognize the commitment of researchers, innovators, champions, national partners and medical professionals who work tirelessly to save and heal lives through transplantation,” Agee said.
There are 117,000 Americans and 234 people in Arkansas who are currently on the national transplant waiting list.
According to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center’s donation summary, during the years 2019-2021, there have been 34 unique eye and tissue donors, 22 bone donors recovered, 28 eye donors, 31 skin donors recovered, eight heart valves recovered and 1 liver donation.
People can register to be an organ or tissue donor through www. midamericatransplant.org or sayyesgivelife.org.
