JONESBORO — The Craighead County District Court is continuing its amnesty program for people who have have a warrant for failing to appear (FTA) at their court date.
The program began on April 5 and continues until 9 a.m. May 17, according to Bridgett Clifft, chief clerk for Craighead County District Court.
The Jonesboro Police Department listed the names of 2,698 people on its Facebook page who have warrants for either failure to appear in court or failure to pay fines.
On Friday, about 40 people showed up in Craighead County District Court before Judge Tommy Fowler to address their failures to appear on misdemeanor charges.
Before the court session began, Fowler came out to the courtroom without wearing his judicial robe and told those in the courtroom what to expect.
“No one is going to jail today,” he said to start his address.
If someone has a single failure to appear warrant, that one would be dropped without a monetary penalty. The original charges are largely assessed monetary fines. The defendants mostly pleaded guilty.
Fowler stressed that if someone pleaded not guilty a trial date would be set and if the defendant shows up for that court date, the FTA would be dropped and the original charges would be dealt with.
Defendants who participate must bring $100 with them: $50 to begin paying of their fines and $50 goes to the law enforcement agency which arrested the defendant. The defendants are also put on a payment plan of generally $50 a month to take care of their fines.
Fowler and fellow District Judge David Boling also allow those taking part in the amnesty program to get a letter to restore their driver’s licenses. Typically when a defendant fails to appear in district court their licenses are suspended. The defendant must take the letter to Driver Control at the state Revenue Office to get their license restored.
As of Friday, 181 people have taken part in this year’s program. When the first amnesty program was held in 2017, 6,000 people had warrants quashed by the judges.
“It helps people get back on track,” Fowler said. “People get reinstatement letters for their driver’s licenses.”
To be eligible, a defendant’s warrant for failure to appear must have been issued prior to April 1. Warrants for failure to pay fines or past-due payments can be issued at any time.
Anyone who wants to take advantage of the amnesty program can contact the court for further instructions at 410 W. Washington Ave., or by calling 870-933-4508.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, “For FTAs, if the underlying charge requires a court appearance, they will need to get an amnesty participant’s slip from the court clerk to take to the police agency. The slip will indicate the court date the officer is to serve the defendant with and notice that the defendant can be released on an O/R bond. We are telling them that they will need $100 on the day of court. A release for their license will be issued after they have been seen by the judge unless they owe prior FTA fees.
“FTAs, where the underlying charge(s) do not require a court appearance, can be handled at the clerk’s window with $100 down and $50 per month without having to appear in court. A release for their license will be issued upon payment unless there are fees owed on prior FTAs.
“FTPs can be handled at the window with $100 down and $50 per month without appearing in court.
Past-due payment plans can be reset with a $100 payment.
“Lump-sum offers can be made outside of court for the judge to consider by filling out a lump-sum offer at the clerk’s window or can be made in open court while appearing on other matters.”
JPD also said:
“If your name shows up on this list, here’s what you need to know:
“If you meet criteria outlined above, you may quality for the CCDC Amnesty Program. ... FTPs, non ‘must-appear’ FTAs, and payment plan resets will be handled at our clerk’s window at 410 W. Washington Ave. On ‘must-appear” FTAs, the court will provide you with an amnesty ticket that will indicate to an officer that you are released on a $0 bond and are given a new court date. You will be required to have $100 on the day of court or you can resolve your matters at the clerk’s window without appearing in court.
Call CCDC at (870) 933-4581 for more info.
