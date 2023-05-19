JONESBORO — The Craighead County District Court’s amnesty program took care of 745 outstanding warrants, according to Judge David Boling and Chief Clerk Bridgett Clifft.
The program began on April 5 and continues until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 3:41 am
JONESBORO — The Craighead County District Court’s amnesty program took care of 745 outstanding warrants, according to Judge David Boling and Chief Clerk Bridgett Clifft.
The program began on April 5 and continues until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
They said 212 of those warrants required people to go to court to take care of them.
The other 532 warrants were handled without those people having to go to court.
Boling said some people had multiple warrants.
This year’s focus was on those who had failure to appear or failure to pay fines warrants.
“About 25-30 percent turned themselves in,” he said. Boling added that the names of deceased people were wiped off the list.
To qualify for the amnesty, people with warrants had to come to the payment window in district court with $100 and agree to pay $50 per month.
Boling and Judge Tommy Fowler began the amnesty program after taking office in 2017. At that time, Boling said, there were 50,000 outstanding warrants in the county. People lined up down the block on the first day of the inaugural amnesty program.
“That first week, the phones rang off of the hook,” Boling said.
About 6,000 warrants were quashed in the first year.
In past years, the amnesty program has focused on specific aspects.
In 2018, the focus was on those who failed to fulfill their public service requirements as given by a judge.
In 2019, failures to appear were the focus. That year the amnesty was capped at the first 500 people who applied.
In 2020, the amnesty program went electronic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was no amnesty program in 2022.
Boling and Clifft said they changed the process after the first year to streamline it.
“We made it so people can pay up and take care of their responsibilities,” Boling said. “They don’t have to worry about being arrested.”
“This gives people a fresh start,” Clifft added.
Boling lauded the clerk’s office for their work in making the program successful. He said Clifft and her 15-person staff, including the one in the Lake City Courthouse, keep not just the amnesty program, but the entire district court running smoothly.
“They make it easier for Judge Fowler and me,” he said. “They’ve been just phenomenal.”
He said getting rid of the warrants helps police departments throughout the county to reduce manpower by not having to arrest people with outstanding warrants.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented