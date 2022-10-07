JONESBORO — As Christmas time draws nearer, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is gearing up to provide supplemental Christmas assistance to families, however the application process will be conducted completely online this year.
Salvation Army Commanding Officer Captain Teri Smith said on Wednesday that the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program will be taking applications for families with children up to 12 years old, who need supplemental Christmas assistance starting today. Applications will be accepted through the Oct. 21 deadline or until they meet the 200 family limit on the number of applications they can accept.
“We want to help all those who are in need,” Smith stated, noting that the Jonesboro branch of the Salvation Army serves eight counties including: Clay, Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
She suggests that, with the application being completely online this year, people should have their documents ready before starting the process.
Documents needed includes a photo ID for the head of household, proof of income or SNAP letter, proof of residency and birth certificates or Medicaid cards for each child (ages zero to 12).
Smith also stressed that this application period is for the children’s Angel Tree applications only, as the Silver Bells applications, for senior angels 65 years or older, are not being accepted yet.
She noted that there will be a limit of 50 applications on the Silver Bells as well.
“We are also in desperate need of warehouse space this year for Angel Tree processing and distribution,” Smith stated.
“We just don’t have enough room. We will have over 600 children and that is a lot of big bags to fill,” she said, noting that they really need a facility around 5,000 square foot or more, with heat and a restroom if possible.
“It would be tax deductible, if anyone wants to donate a space,” she stated.
To donate a space or for more information, call Captain Smith at 870-665-2421.
Individuals will be able to begin adopting angels in mid-November.
To fill out an application for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program go to www.pwhdev. net/AngelWebSQL/ loginangel.html and enter code: Jboro2022.
For more information on the Salvation Army or to make a donation visit their website at www. salvationarmyusa.org.
