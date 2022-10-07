JONESBORO — As Christmas time draws nearer, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is gearing up to provide supplemental Christmas assistance to families, however the application process will be conducted completely online this year.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Captain Teri Smith said on Wednesday that the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program will be taking applications for families with children up to 12 years old, who need supplemental Christmas assistance starting today. Applications will be accepted through the Oct. 21 deadline or until they meet the 200 family limit on the number of applications they can accept.