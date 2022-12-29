Anheuser-Busch partners with U of A

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management.
The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were stated in Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 sustainability plan, written in 2018, said Bill Jones, rice agronomy manager for Anheuser-Busch.
Jones, who is based at the company’s Jonesboro facilities, said the beer brewer has been advancing methods to reduce water use in beer making for years. With their “Smart Agriculture” goals, the company wants to extend those practices to the growers from which they buy rice, mostly in Arkansas.
To help convince growers that these resource conservation practices are worth the effort, Jones reached out to Trent Roberts, associate professor of soil fertility and testing and Endowed Chair in Soil Fertility Research for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, and Mike Daniels, professor and crop, soil and environmental sciences associate department head for the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service and director of the division’s Arkansas Discovery Farms program.
Discovery Farms are privately owned Arkansas farms on which research and demonstration programs are conducted regarding the environmental impacts of agricultural production. Information collected on the farms contributes to experiment station research.
The partners are conducting four research projects, cover crops in zero-grade rice fields; cover crops in furrow–irrigated rice-soybean rotations; enhanced fertilizer treatments; and nutrient management research on a Discovery Farm adjacent to an Anheuser-Busch facility in Jonesboro.
“For our nutrient use Discovery Farm near the Anheuser-Busch mill in Jonesboro, we will be doing field-scale comparisons of nutrient management,” Roberts said. “One field will implement fertilization and nutrient management in a ‘business-as-usual approach based on the producer and consultant guidance. The second field we call our ‘aspirational’ approach where we really push the envelope and implement practices and strategies that are new or emerging but could be game changers as it relates to rice fertilization and nutrient management.”
As research results come in and conservation practices are better understood, the Discovery Farms will help distribute the information to growers.
Getting science-based information to their growers is key to Anheuser-Busch’s sustainability goals, Jones said.
“Growers are trying things, too,” Jones said. “If they try something and it doesn’t work, they’re reluctant to try it again. Sometimes the risks are too high. So, we are sharing the risk with them to help farmers understand the value of these projects.”
Jones said the aim of this research partnership is to develop an agricultural protocol that limits or reduces impacts on rivers, lakes and other groundwater sources. “We’ll have data to support what we’re doing, to protect our license to operate and that of our growers.”
