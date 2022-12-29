Anheuser-Busch partners with U of A

Trent Roberts, associate professor of soil fertility and soil testing and holder of the Endowed Chair in Soil Fertility Research with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, conducts nutrient management research for Arkansas crops. U of A is partnering with Anheuser-Busch in Jonesboro on the preservation of water quality and quantity and nutrient management.

 Courtesy of Fred Miller U of A System Division of Agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management.

The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were stated in Anheuser-Busch’s 2025 sustainability plan, written in 2018, said Bill Jones, rice agronomy manager for Anheuser-Busch.