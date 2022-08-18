JONESBORO — Some inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center can get released if a district judge allows them to use ankle monitors.
Bobby Johnson, a private detective who works for Greenfeathers Monitoring, is the person who puts the ankle monitors on. Monitors have GPS capabilities to keep tabs on those who are issued a no-contact order by the judge. Johnson said his company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kan., tracks those. Monitors determine within a couple of feet the location of the wearer.
Violators can be returned to jail if they go to locations that they’re not permitted to be at.
Johnson said there’s a $150 hook-up fee and it costs the person $10 a day to wear.
Some people arrested on driving while intoxicated charges may be required to wear an ankle monitor that detects alcohol in that person’s system.
In Judge David Boling’s STAR Court, in which people convicted of DWI can go for treatment, he requires participants to wear a monitor for their first 90 days as part of the program while they’re receiving treatment.
STAR Court is a minimum 16-month program, up from 12 months previously.
“During the first stage of the program, reoccurrences aren’t rare,” Boling said.
He said if a person alerts to having alcohol in his or her system, Greenfeathers notifies the STAR Court team, which include attorneys from the city attorney’s office and from the public defender’s office who make a recommendation to Boling on how to handle the infraction.
“The people we’ve had in there when they successfully graduate, they have a job,” Boling previously told The Sun. “They have a relationship in their life that they have repaired, whether it’s with family, spouses or children. … It’s hopefully providing a safer road for you and me to be on.”
Those who pass the program can have their fines and fees waived.
Boling said the alcohol monitors are so sensitive one man who was wearing one was working at Arkansas State University getting rid of chemicals. The formaldehyde he was handling contained alcohol and made an alert on the monitor.
He said it took the company a while to figure out why the monitor was alerting.
He said a DWI IV or V would require a blood-alcohol content monitor before that person is released from jail.
Those with no-contact orders are usually part of a domestic violence case where the suspect is not allowed to contact the victim. Monitors are required if they violate the order.
Johnson said a perimeter is set up around the victim’s residence and workplace so if the person with the monitor gets within about 100 feet, it alerts the company.
Jonesboro police and the court are notified about any infringements.
He said the total number of monitors being used in Craighead County currently is about 40.
And not having them in jail saves money for the county. It costs $55 a day to house an inmate.
Monitors can be required for those given house arrest, where individuals are only allowed to go to work or doctors’ appointments.
The GPS monitors are submergible while the alcohol monitors are not. Both can be safely worn in the shower, according to DeeDe Ricketts, owner of Greenfeathers.
Greenfeathers serves the entire state and also Kansas.
According to Greenfeather’s website, “We provide every client with a 24-hour contact number to make sure any question or problems they might have will be handled immediately. Clients appreciate our accessibility and our professionalism.”
