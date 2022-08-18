Monitors

Bobby Johnson of Greenfeatures Monitoring demonstrates placing a monitor on an ankle recently.

JONESBORO — Some inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center can get released if a district judge allows them to use ankle monitors.

Bobby Johnson, a private detective who works for Greenfeathers Monitoring, is the person who puts the ankle monitors on. Monitors have GPS capabilities to keep tabs on those who are issued a no-contact order by the judge. Johnson said his company’s headquarters in Wichita, Kan., tracks those. Monitors determine within a couple of feet the location of the wearer.