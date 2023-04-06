JONESBORO — A proposal to annex a one-acre homestead that’s surrounded by Jonesboro residents and businesses would seem to have little impact. But one city council member warned that one house could set a precedent for more single-property annexations in the future.

Jim and Brandy Turner want the city to annex their house at 1642 Arkansas 351. That’s north of East Thomas Green Road and Peachtree Avenue and south of Sage Meadows.

