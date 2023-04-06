JONESBORO — A proposal to annex a one-acre homestead that’s surrounded by Jonesboro residents and businesses would seem to have little impact. But one city council member warned that one house could set a precedent for more single-property annexations in the future.
Jim and Brandy Turner want the city to annex their house at 1642 Arkansas 351. That’s north of East Thomas Green Road and Peachtree Avenue and south of Sage Meadows.
It’s directly across the road from Prospect Missionary Baptist Church and a Dollar General, both of which are outside the city limits. Several homes north of the Turners’ land also show unincorporated addresses, according to a vicinity map included in the annexation proposal. But homes behind, or east, of the Turners’ residence have Scotchwood Drive addresses.
The council’s Public Works Committee voted 6-1 Tuesday to endorse the annexation. The full council will consider the proposal on April 18.
Jim Gramling, the Turners’ attorney, called the area “orphan property.”
“The biggest issue is what happens if they have a fire at their house,” Gramling said. “As it stands now, they’ve got to call the volunteer fire department in Brookland, and that’s 30 minutes away.”
On the other hand, that address is only 1.5 miles away from Jonesboro’s Station No. 1 at Hilltop, he said.
Fire Chief Marty Hamrick confirmed that adding the Turners’ home to the city wouldn’t be a burden. In fact, he said the department would respond if Brookland requested it under mutual aid agreements all of Craighead County’s fire departments have with the city.
But veteran council member Chris Moore argued annexing that one acre does nothing for the common good of the city.
“If we allow them to annex this property, we would have no grounds to deny anybody else,” Moore said, adding that several properties in the area are also served by Brookland firefighters.
Unlike most cities, Jonesboro doesn’t collect a general property tax, due to terms of the ordinance that enacted the city’s 1 percent sales tax in 2000. The city would be required to provide police and fire protection services, residential solid waste disposal services, city planning and code enforcement services.
Moore said City Water and Light would be required to add the Turners as a customer.
“The biggest point I was making; I would probably say there are several hundred pieces of property that have some common boundary with the city limits,” Moore said. “Their property’s no different than hundreds of other houses that adjoin the city. There’s nothing unique about this situation.
“The point is there’s lots of other properties that adjoin the city and we have to be prepared to defend in court when we deny somebody else the right to annex because we turned around and annexed one piece of property,” Moore said.
Brandy Turner said Brookland often responds to accidents and medical emergencies near the Dollar General.
“I work from home, so I hear those accidents all the time,” Brandy Turner said. “I sit at my window and I time from the time the accident happened until the first person arrived on the scene and it’s almost always been 30 minutes.”
On Wednesday, Moore sent a request to City Attorney Carol Duncan for a legal analysis.
“Can you opine on what the ramifications of this petition will be, both for services the city will have to provide and for future petitioners?” Moore asked in an email.
During the regular council meeting, the council adopted two ordinances.
One, Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC rezones 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district. The rezoning gives the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development.
Also adopted was an ordinance increasing administrative fees for such code enforcement actions as property mowing, cleanup and condemnation actions to more accurately reflect the actual costs of the work.
The council also heard the second of three required readings of proposed ordinances relating to alcohol permits.
Unbreakable Inc., doing business as Casa Blanca Mexican Grill, would operate at 3410 E. Johnson Ave.
Two other proposed permits would serve First National Bank Arena and Tomlinson Stadium on the Arkansas State University campus.
Council members also heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street as requested by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments.
On the recommendation of the Jonesboro Land Bank Commission, the council voted to accept the donation of three lots, located in a designated flood plain. The lots are at 101 W. Forrest St., and 100 and 102 W. Woodrow St., owned by Tom Gambill.
