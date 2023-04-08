Annual Women's Leadership Conference leads to Leadership Collaborative

Faye Cocchiara, clinical associate professor of management at the University of Texas at Arlington, speaks during the Women’s Leadership Conference held Thursday at the Reng Student Union on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. A-State Chancellor Todd Shields announced at the conference the establishment of the Women’s Leadership Collaborative to elevate mentoring opportunities and to establish Arkansas State University as an institution for women in leadership roles.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The seventh annual Women’s Leadership Conference was held yesterday to bring women from various career experiences together at the Reng Student Union on the campus of Arkansas State University.

This event welcomed about 700 people to hear from keynote speaker Dr. Devi Gopinath Nair and breakout speakers sharing their experiences.