Annual Women's Leadership Conference leads to Leadership Collaborative

JONESBORO — The seventh annual Women’s Leadership Conference was held yesterday to bring women from various career experiences together at the Reng Student Union on the campus of Arkansas State University.
This event welcomed about 700 people to hear from keynote speaker Dr. Devi Gopinath Nair and breakout speakers sharing their experiences.
The theme of the event was “Seize the Challenge,” which Nair said is something she tries to do every day.
“You can’t be stagnant. You have to continue to pursue what you want,” Nair said. “I work hard and I encourage those around me to work hard. When I see someone working hard, I try to work harder.”
She said her career has led her to different places before she and her family came to Jonesboro in 2011.
“When you hear a knocking, you need to open the door or you’ll never know what’s behind it,” Nair added.
The event provided students with opportunities to see and hear from women who have either achieved success or who are reaching for their goals.
Dr. Gail Hudson, professor of marketing and director of the Neil Griffin College of Business internship program noted that students need to see accomplished women who have a story to tell.
Hudson said she believes in the “see her, be her” phenomenon. “Many of our women started exactly where our students are today.”
Business administration and economics major Megan Gray of Maumelle said the conference benefits students in multiple ways.
“Breakout sessions give a platform for timely discussions about current events,” she said. “My favorite part about the breakout sessions is that attendees have the choice to attend a session that aligns most with their interests.”
To elevate mentoring opportunities and to establish Arkansas State University as an institution for women in leadership roles, Chancellor Todd Shields announced at the conference the establishment of the Women’s Leadership Collaborative.
The Collaborative will take the founding efforts of the Griffin College of Business’s Women’s Leadership Center and serve as a clearinghouse for enhanced efforts across the campus.
“From the outstanding work of campus mentors like Dr. Patricia Johnston and our former business dean Dr. Kathy Loyd, we know there is a growing demand for opportunities for growth and networking for women in leadership in every area of our campus,” Shields said. “I’ve been fortunate to learn profound lessons from time on the Governor’s Commission on Women, and working to create initiatives to support leadership forums. I am so proud to say that A-State will strive to be a place where a Women’s Leadership Collaborative is not only welcomed but championed.”
The grounding philosophy of the collaborative will be the same as the original WBLC to “Step Up and Reach Back,” which Loyd and other key women in the A-State community established.
Working with the existing Women’s Business Leadership Center within Griffin College and other on-campus groups like Women in Science, Women in Engineering and the soon-to-be-launched Arkansas Delta Women’s Academy, the collaborative will serve as the hub of activity and coordinator of events across the campus to expand the “Step Up and Reach Back” into other groups.
The first new program designed to uplift the profile of women in leadership and to reach new audiences was also announced at the 2023 conference.
Recognizing Remarkable Women is an awards program that begins this year for individuals who live and work in the greater Delta region of Arkansas. The program launched this month to solicit nominees for these inaugural Remarkable Women:
Leaders in Service – Persons who champion their community through perseverance, confidence, integrity, generosity, innovation and vision. Those nominated for this honor may be an officer in a company, an established small business entrepreneur or a leader in a non-profit organization.
Women to Watch – With up to three individuals selected, nominees for this category are achieving great things in their community, business, government or the nonprofit volunteer community.
Mentor of the Year – The only award restricted to current members of the WLC Founder’s Circle, Collaborative Champion or Junior Champion. The Mentor of the Year exhibits the nurturing spirit of the Step Up, Reach Back program within the Collaborative.
To learn more about the program, go to astate.edu/wlc to download the application. Nominations are due by Sept. 1, 2023. The inaugural Recognizing Remarkable Women banquet will be Nov. 2 at the Cooper Alumni Center at Arkansas State.
