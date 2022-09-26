JONESBORO — Craighead County experienced another big drop in new coronavirus infections last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

The county had 138 new cases between Sept. 19 and Sunday, down 36.1 percent from the previous week. And that’s a bigger drop than the state as a whole. The 3,178 statewide cases represents a 24.7 percent decline.

