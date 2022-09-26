JONESBORO — Craighead County experienced another big drop in new coronavirus infections last week, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
The county had 138 new cases between Sept. 19 and Sunday, down 36.1 percent from the previous week. And that’s a bigger drop than the state as a whole. The 3,178 statewide cases represents a 24.7 percent decline.
Also during that period, active cases dropped by 21.98 percent to 6,668 statewide.
Now the bad news. The rate of COVID-related deaths more than doubled in the past week. The 87 deaths brought the cumulative total since the pandemic began in Arkansas in March 2020, to 12,080. Those include three each last week in Craighead and Greene counties, two in Randolph, and one in Poinsett County.
On Monday, the health department reported 142 new cases statewide, including eight in Craighead County, five in Greene, four in Randolph, two in Mississippi and one each in Clay, Jackson and Poinsett counties.
Hospitals across the state reported 259 COVID-related patients, an increase of seven from Sunday. Of those, 17 were on ventilators. The count in Northeast Arkansas stood at 31 Monday, a reduction of two.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Sept. 19 through Sunday:
Craighead – 138 new cases (decrease of 78 from previous week); 368 active cases (decrease of 179); 355 total virus related deaths (increase of 3).
Greene – 55 new cases (decrease of 25); 132 active cases (decrease of 51); 185 deaths (increase of 3).
Lawrence – 23 new cases (increase of 1); 38 active cases (decrease of 21); 85 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 38 new cases (increase of 2); 72 active (decrease of 33); 134 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 36 new cases (decrease of 25); 76 active cases (decrease of 13); 68 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 47 new cases (decrease of 20); 115 active cases (decrease of 39); 221 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 27 new cases (decrease of 38); 66 active cases (decease of 32); 98 deaths (increase of 2).
Cross – 18 new case (decrease of 18); 42 active cases (decrease of 13); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 19 new cases (decrease of 9); 48 active cases (decrease of 13); 97 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.