JONESBORO — Two separate shootings were reported Tuesday in Jonesboro with someone firing at an apartment in the 700 block of June Drive in the first incident and the second involving shots fired at a vehicle at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
No one was injured in either incident.
In the first incident, Jonesboro police officers reported that a witness saw a light gold Honda Accord with the driver firing multiple rounds out of the passenger side window at the apartment.
Bullets hit a window frame, others went through the front window, striking the living room wall and another hitting the kitchen wall. Another bullet hit a vehicle parked out front.
The shooting occurred at about 3:45 p.m.
The occupant of the apartment, a travel nurse for St. Bernards Medical Center, told police he hasn’t had any problems with anyone in Jonesboro.
The 26-year-old victim said he was asleep in the bedroom of the apartment at the time of the shooting.
A total of five shell casings were found at the scene.
The manager of Burch Homes, which owns the apartment, said he’s never had any problems with the occupant.
In the second shooting, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m., a 52-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was traveling east on East Highland Drive when he saw a black passenger car, which approached and “shot his windows out,” according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim told police he “chased the vehicle all the way to Red Wolf.”
He said he got the license plate of the vehicle and then called police.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
