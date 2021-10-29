JONESBORO — One of the area’s newest apartment communities has sold for $46.5 million, real estate documents filed with the Craighead County Circuit Clerk’s Office revealed.
The Landing at Greensborough Village sold to three different entities on Oct. 15.
Construction of the 264 apartment units on 15 acres was approved by the city in 2017 and built in phases.
Brandon Holmes of Hammerhead Development of Batesville constructed the high-end apartments.
The new owners, Chaparral Greensborough LLC (55.74 percent undivided ownership); The Landing at Greensborough Village LLC (10.32287 percent); Karen Manor Associates (26.62421 percent) and Scott-Craig Associates LLC (7.292 percent), all show to be based in Woodbury, N.Y.
Holmes also has other developments in Jonesboro, including apartments off of Arkansas 351 north of Sage Meadows, and a single family subdivision, Brody Reed Estates, where Holmes’ company Hammerhead was approved for 80 homes on 25.87 acres between Throgmartin Estates and Bridger Park.
Hammerhead was also identified as a developer of a 16-acre project at 2914 McClellan Drive for a mixed-use project in the Centre Park commercial subdivision. That’s the site of the former Arkansas Services Center. That project, approved in 2020, was to be a four-story building with commercial use on the first floor and residential condominiums on the other floors.
Numerous efforts to contact Holmes have been unsuccessful.
Another major apartment sale occurred a month earlier, when DLP Capital, a private financial services and real estate investment firm, bought Stadium Place, a 200-unit multifamily property.
That property, now known as DLP Jonesboro, sold for $16.35 million.
