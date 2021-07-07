JONESBORO – As the parent of a 13-year-old autistic son, Danny Graham said he knows all too well the challenges of trying to get his son away from his iPad and physically active.
“My son can get very stagnant if he is not up flapping his arms and spinning around,” said Graham, who serves on the board for Ag For Autism, a Jonesboro based organization.
“His muscle tone, like that of most autistic children, is underdeveloped because they are not as active.”
Graham said his son prefers to stay on his iPad.
According to an article called “Increasing Physical Activity in K-12 Students with Autism” co-written by Lance Bryant, associate dean of education and behavioral health at Arkansas State University, using an iPad is not a bad thing.
“Rather we are embracing the notion that students who have been identified as having ASD tend to respond well to interactive technologies including human/computer interaction,” the article stated.
Bryant said he co-wrote the article with Daehyoung Lee, a colleague from the University of Minnesota Duluth, who is currently an assistant professor with the College of Education and Human Services Professions.
Bryant said Lee developed an app called PuzzleWalk designed with autistic students in mind who prefer to use technology.
“For the population of students who have ASD, my colleague created an app that would tap into their strengths,” he said. “The app aims to increase user motivation for participating in achievable physical activity and reducing sedentary behavior.”
Lee said he first became interested in autism studies while working on his master’s degree while in Europe.
“The app was developed during my doctoral studies while at the University of Indiana. It was created about four or five years ago,” he said.
Lee said he has has some great feedback from users.
“I have talked to some of the people we involved in a study and they are still using the app. They get great enjoyment out of it,” Lee said.
One downfall is that the vast majority of users introduced to the app quit using it after just two to three weeks.
Lee said he did a study on adults with autism. He introduced them to the app and asked them to document their behavior to see if it increased physical activity, to see if there was any difference, he said.
“Physical activity increased for the first two to three weeks, then after that the levels declined,” he said.
Lee still thinks the app would be a great tool for students with autism spectrum disorder.
“Some students might see this as interesting, while others might not,” he said.
Bryant said one major benefit is students who play the game can be self-directed to be more physically active.
“Students can travel the world, get exercise and solve puzzles,” Bryant said.
Bryant said he feels like all students should embrace the outside and experience fresh air.
The app does have some rewards for students. “If you are on the leader board, you can get an e-monetary award,” he said.
Bryant said the game was designed for students with ASD in grades kindergarten through 12.
“It’s developed for the 5- to 18-year age range,” he said.
Shelby Knight, executive director of The Centers for Exceptional Families, said she has an adult son who she has a difficult time getting active.
Knight said while she knows her son is overweight, “because (autistic people) have rigid rules in their mind, it can be hard to establish good habits,” she said.
Knight said it is difficult for her to encourage her son to be physically active because he is afraid to go outside.
“The fact of the coronovirus has affected my son’s ability to want to go to the park because there are people there and he can’t go to the park.”
Knight said her son reads everything he can on COVID-19. “He believes the virus is airborne and he is fixated on that.”
Knight said she can see how the PuzzleWalk app would be beneficial to use as a way to encourage exercise.
“It would be a contest, with something to be gained like increasing their e-coins; they would really enjoy that,” she said, noting she knows of some high functioning autistic students who would love the competition.
Graham said increasing physical activity is something that needs to be looked into for autistic students.
“We have Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies where they work on communication but (physical) activity is put on the back burner,” Graham said. “Each student is unique, but the majority are not physically active.”
Graham said he is willing to try anything that will promote physical activity including the game called PuzzleWalk. “I can see how this would be very beneficial,” he said.
Graham said he has tried activities like tossing a ball.
“After two or three tosses, he’s done,” Graham said. “His hand-eye coordination is way below.”
