LITTLE ROCK — The conviction of a Jonesboro man sentenced in 2021 to 55 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in Greene County was affirmed Wednesday by the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
Attorneys for Kevin Dale Brady had appealed the conviction, saying the circuit court had denied his motion for a directed verdict because prosecutors did not provide sufficient evidence that Brady acted with “purposeful intent” in the murder.
Brady was convicted of killing Michael Nix. According to court records, Brady enlisted two other people to bring his ex-girlfriend to a camper on Greene 702 Road in January 2020 to try to buy meth from the ex-girlfriend and in turn, sell her Xanax.
While there, Nix was shot to death, authorities said.
The attorneys also alleged in the appeal that the circuit court erred when it allowed prosecutors to shift the burden of proof to Brady by not creating an information or charge that was particular to the nature of the charge.
The appeals court decision, from Judge Waymond M. Brown, disagreed on both parts of the appeal.
“Appellant (Brady) concedes that he shot Nix; however, he contends that the evidence was insufficient to support his conviction for first-degree murder because the State failed to show that he did so purposely. This argument is without merit,” Judge Brown said.
The appeals court also found that there was sufficient evidence to support the first-degree murder charge, based on purposeful intent.
According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections inmate database, Brady is being held at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and is not scheduled to be released until March 2060.
