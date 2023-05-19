JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department recently released its monthly report for April, which shows similar numbers when compared with the April 2022 numbers.
The first number is for April 2023, and the second number is for April 2022.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 3:20 am
JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department recently released its monthly report for April, which shows similar numbers when compared with the April 2022 numbers.
The first number is for April 2023, and the second number is for April 2022.
12,935 calls received compared with 12,503; 5,945 emergency, 5,222; 6,990 non-emergency, 7,281.
5,982 JPD dispatches, 5,633; 1,108 incident reports, 1,113; 486 warrants served, 485.
55 felonies, 48; 488 crimes against property, 471; 377 crimes of proactive policing, 398.
211 cases assigned, 179; 208 cases closed, 170; six crime scenes processed, 12; 10 evidence items processed in lab, 30.
46 new cases, nine; 38 digital evidence exams, 45; 12 search warrants served, 20.
17 misdemeanor arrests, 16; 48 felony arrests, 22; $11,754 value of drugs seized, $55.203; $5,645 value of assets seized, $7,594.
63 cases opened, 63; 55 cases closed, 63; 105 total arrests, 138.
563 total arrests, 615; 362 misdemeanor arrests, 436; 201 felony arrests, 179
241 street accidents, 276; 64 private property accidents, 44; zero fatality accidents, zero; 2,013 traffic stops, 1,592; 259 written citations, 331; 221 written warnings, 159; 23 driving while intoxicated, 28
909 active probationers, 954; 153 probationers added, 122; 85 completed program, 73; 34 revoked, 74; $29,520 fees collected, $3,350.
$5,201 unplanned repair costs, $3.543; $3,553 routine preventative maintenance, $5,777.
1,360 reports processed, 1,401; 498 reports requested, 643; $5,109 fees collected, $3,450.
110 deployments, 178; six people found, 14; one bite, one; one track, 10.
1,868 complaints, 1,618; four bite reports, five; 44 citations issued, 56; 21 warnings issued, 53; 118 captured animals, 150; zero sent to rescue centers, 67; 20 adoptions, 12
Three opened, four; six closed, four; two sustained, one; one not sustained, zero; two exonerated, zero; one unfounded, three.
591 cameras total, 408; 117 camera references, 61.
