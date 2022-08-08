CONWAY — Arkansas PBS and UA Little Rock Public Radio KUAR-FM 89.1 have partnered to provide in-depth coverage of the Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas General Assembly, beginning today.

Arkansas PBS will broadcast the Arkansas House of Representatives floor proceedings on its WORLD Channel (digital subchannel 4 and Optimum cable channel 132) beginning at 11 a.m. with additional analysis and interviews from KUAR featured on social media platforms the following day.