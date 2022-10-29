Even before the pandemic, Arkansas Connections Academy (ARCA) was providing students with unique at-home learning opportunities.
Gianna Sherry, a middle school math teacher at Arkansas Connections Academy, said on Thursday that ARCA is an online free public school, which serves students across the entire state and has been serving Arkansas k-12 students since 2016.
According to Sherry, the school began with 230 students and 12 staff members in the state, however, now it has grown to about 3,500 students and 120 staff in 2022, with an open-enrollment cap of 5,500 students throughout the school year.
Sherry, who has a Master of Arts, Educational Theory in Practice from Arkansas State University, began teaching in 2016.
She joined Arkansas Connections Academy in 2020 and said that she loves teaching for ARCA.
“The benefit of teaching at an online school versus a brick-and-mortar school is that the instruction is tailored to meet each student’s needs,” Sherry said.
“Education is changing and this is a unique opportunity for every student to learn in their own way and on their own time,” she said, noting the difference and benefits between online public school and homeschooling.
“When students are homeschooled, the parents are the teacher,” she said. “However, with the online public school, students get the benefit of not only their parents but also access to certified teachers that partner with their parents to provide the best plan for them. Plus, they get one-on-one time with their teachers and the benefit of flexible scheduling as well.”
So what is the Arkansas Connections Academy and how does it work?
Sherry said that ARCA is the Arkansas branch of the Pearson’s nationwide program called Connections Academy, which serves 43 states across the nation.
According to the Arkansas Connections Academy website, like all public schools throughout the country, Connections Academy online schools and programs are a part of the state-level public school systems, which means that these accredited online schools have state-specific requirements including courses, attendance and graduation.
There are four key components that make up the an online school, including: teacher support and involvement, the role of a parent or guardian to serve as their learning coach, the virtual classroom experience, and peer interaction and socialization.
Students have opportunities to interact with peers who are enrolled in the same courses through course discussion boards, as well as social opportunities to connect with peers through optional extracurricular clubs, activities and field trips.
Sherry said the encouraged socialization and time together is one of her favorite things about teaching for ARCA, especially the field trips they have throughout the year.
“The field trips are a good way for students and parents to meet the ARCA teachers,” she said. “The field trips give the kids valuable social interaction and time with their peers.”
According to Sherry, there are a total of 12 field trips that all the students across the state are invited to if they wish to come.
“We have one in the spring for back to school, one in the fall for the end of the year and two field trips scheduled for each of the five regions that are open to everyone as well,” she said.
These five regions include Northeast Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Southeast Arkansas and Southwest Arkansas.
On Thursday, a regional field trip was held at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro, where students and teachers listened to a bat presentation by Tracy Wiley from Blanchard Springs and toured the exhibits. Students from both Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas attended the event.
According to the Connections Academy website, one misconception is that online school is “harder” than traditional school, but it is actually more customizable and individualized; meaning that the degree of difficulty can be more easily adjusted based on a child’s learning needs.
The flexible schedule also benefits families who travel frequently or have students with special needs. Sherry said that online schooling can also help with seemingly unresolvable issues such as bullying and peer pressure.
ARCA is tuition-free and aligned with state educational standards.
In fact, Sherry said that all required texts and instructional materials, which are either physical (typically by mail) or digital depending upon the student’s grade level, are included and provided to all students at no additional cost.
However, there are some technology requirements. ARCA families are responsible for providing their own computer, internet service and printer.
Laptops and internet service assistance may be available for households that request and are approved for a technology hardship exception.
Families are responsible for the school supplies, like at a traditional schools, such as notepads, writing utensils, printer cartridges, etc.
For more information about the Arkansas Connections Academy, visit their website at www.connectionsacademy.com/arkansas-virtual-school.
