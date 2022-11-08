JONESBORO — Communities and organizations are preparing to start road and sidewalk projects after Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants were announced Monday morning by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
ArDOT released both the 2022 awarded projects list for both programs, which included $15,009,000 in TAP Grant funds and a total of $2,143,060 in RTP Grant funds across the state.
Of those, there were six TAP awarded projects from Northeast Arkansas, including three in Craighead County. The Crowley’s Ridge Gravel Trail project, which was sponsored by Craighead County, was awarded $158,000.
Criaghead County Judge Marvin Day said Monday that he was very excited to find out that the county had received the TAP grant.
“We partnered with Martin Smith’s StudioDRIFT on the grant application,” Day said, noting Smith will be doing the designs and the road department will also be helping with the project.
“Gravel bike riding has became a very popular sport,” Day continued.
The Crowley’s Ridge Gravel Trail project will strategically link historic routes and communities utilizing existing infrastructure, such as county gravel roads and public lands to connect the trails from Missouri to Helena.
The Craighead County portion will extend from Greene County to the Jonesboro city limits and then from the southern edge of Jonesboro into Poinsett County, tying into city and state parks as the project gets close to them.
Day said this is an 80/20 federal grant administered by the highway department, which will pay 80 percent of the cost, while Criaghead will cover the other 20 percent.
The Highway 49B Sidewalk (Phase 2) project, which was sponsored by City of Brookland, was awarded $205,000.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said Monday that he was also very excited about the new TAP grant.
According to Jones, the project, which will be the northern phase of the ongoing project to add more sidewalks, will include four phases.
“We will be adding 1,800 feet of five-foot-wide sidewalk,” Jones stated. “The project should take about a year to complete and it will extend the sidewalks north of the football field from School Street to Jessica Lane to connect the Northern Heights, West Way, Jessica and Hidden Creek subdivisions.”
“However, it takes a little time to get everything lined up and started,” he said, noting that they still have to go through a meeting with ArDOT and receive the money before they can proceed.
There was also the Campus Loop Trail (Phase 4) project, which was sponsored by Arkansas State University, that was awarded $300,000.
Other TAP 2022 Awarded Projects within Northeast Arkansas, included:
the Downtown Streetscape (Phase 2) project, which was sponsored by City of Osceola in Mississippi County for $153,000.
the Marked Tree Walking Trail project, which was sponsored by Arkansas State University-Newport in Poinsett County for $103,000.
the Black Hawk Walking Trail project, which was sponsored by Black River Technical College in Randolph County for $500,000.
There were also two Recreational Trails Program 2022 awarded projects from Northeast Arkansas.
The ATV Trail Rehabilitation at Craighead Forest Park project, which was sponsored by City of Jonesboro, that was awarded $109,060.
Bill Campbell, Director of Communications for the City of Jonesboro, said the project will help with safety along Craighead Forest Park’s ATV trails.
“That grant is to help create safety lanes throughout the ATV park so if there is an accident,” Campbell said. “We will be able to get emergency services on the scene.”
The other RTP project was the Mississippi River Barfield Access project, which was sponsored by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in Mississippi County for $500,000.
Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman contributed to this report.
