JONESBORO — Communities and organizations are preparing to start road and sidewalk projects after Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants were announced Monday morning by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ArDOT released both the 2022 awarded projects list for both programs, which included $15,009,000 in TAP Grant funds and a total of $2,143,060 in RTP Grant funds across the state.

Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman contributed to this report.