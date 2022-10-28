JONESBORO — All five members of the Arkansas Highway Commission turned out Wednesday to celebrate road improvements in Northeast Arkansas and throughout the state.
The ‘Tip of the CAP’ event at CentennialBank Stadium celebrated projects funded by the Connecting Arkansas Program (CAP). Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the program includes 200 miles of road and bridge improvements.
“Thirty-one promises made, 31 promises kept, a $2 billion program that improved 200 miles of highways,” Tudor said. “And we have all those projects either completed or under contract. And we’re ahead of schedule.”
In 2012, Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment that established a 10-year, half-cent sales tax intended for road and bridge improvements. Voters made it permanent in 2020.
Wednesday’s celebration was to commemorate completed widening of U.S. 64 between Wynne and Marion, the Monette Bypass and the widening of U.S. 412 in Greene and Lawrence counties.
One of the next major projects on the horizon is the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extension between U.S. 555 to East Johnson Ave (U.S. 49) in eastern Jonesboro. Bids for that 4.6-mile project will be opened on Nov. 9.
In addition to the 31 projects the half-cent sales tax has funded to date, the money has also helped cities and counties make numerous road improvements they otherwise couldn’t have made, state Rep. Jon Milligan, former mayor of Lake City, said.
“That makes all the difference in the world, when they can see their money at work,” Milligan said of the local projects funded by the tax.
U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro said Arkansas voters had a national impact on transportation funding.
“You all don’t realize how that resonated outside the state of Arkansas; how important that was across the country that that was done and that the voters said yes in seriously significant numbers,” Crawford said. “ … 65 percent of the people in Arkansas said, ‘yes, we want to invest in ourselves.’ And that had a ripple effect across the country.”
Highway Commission Chairman Robert Moore Jr. of Arkansas City, Vice Chairman Alec Farmer of Jonesboro, Marie Holder of Little Rock, Keith Gibson of Fort Smith and Phillip Taldo of Springdale all attended the event.
