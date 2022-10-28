CAP

Lorie Tudor (at podium), director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, is surrounded by state highway commissioners (from left) Alec Farmer of Jonesboro, Robert Moore Jr. of Arkansas City, Keith Gibson of Fort Smith and Marie Holder of Little Rock during a Tip of the CAP celebration Thursday at Arkansas State University.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — All five members of the Arkansas Highway Commission turned out Wednesday to celebrate road improvements in Northeast Arkansas and throughout the state.

The ‘Tip of the CAP’ event at CentennialBank Stadium celebrated projects funded by the Connecting Arkansas Program (CAP). Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the program includes 200 miles of road and bridge improvements.

