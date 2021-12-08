JONESBORO — Speed limits on Johnson Avenue and Highland Drive won’t change immediately, if at all, Brad Smithee, district engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said Wednesday.
The Jonesboro City Council approved a resolution Tuesday evening requesting changes in the speed limits. However, the resolution was amended to emphasize that the request was for ArDOT to study lowering the speed limit on Arkansas 91 (East Johnson Avenue) between Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 mph to 35 mph.
The resolution also asks ArDOT to study lowering the speed limit on Arkansas 18 (East Highland Drive) between Distributor Drive and Moore Road and later between Moore Road Barnhill Road, the eastern edge of the city limits, from 60 to 45.
Little Rock-based traffic engineers travel across the state to study traffic upon request, Smithee explained. He said it will take a few weeks to arrange for the team to come to Jonesboro.
Smithee said cities, or individuals for that matter, may request changes to the speed limit, but the final decision is made by state traffic engineers, who study road conditions and driver behavior.
In the case of Johnson Avenue, the request was made in the interest of pedestrian safety. The Highland Drive request was made due a high number of vehicle crashes, including two in which drivers or passengers lost their lives.
Smithee said drivers often don’t pay close attention to speed limit signs.
“So just changing the signs is very ineffective and the reality is if you’re not enforcing it now, changing the signs without enforcement is still not going to give you a good result to lower speeds,” Smithee said.
The engineers use the 85th percentile speed to determine the appropriate speed in a given area.
“The 85th percentile level means that 85 percent of the vehicles sampled are going this speed or less,”
Smithee said. The monitors are placed as inconspicuously as possible, so as not to alter drivers’ behavior.
“It’s just a snapshot of the picture in time,” Smithee said. “We try to do it at a normal time. Not a congested time in the mornings. We don’t like to do them too much if school is not in session. We try to get the best numbers we can.”
On one stretch of highway that was designed for a 60 mph speed limit in another part of Smithee’s district, a city requested a 45 mph limit. However, Smithee said a speed study revealed about 15 percent of motorists were driving closer to 67 mph. Lowering the speed limit would not only create more lawbreakers, but create more traffic accidents, Smithee said. The state denied that request.
Smithee explained that the speed limit at Hilltop in Jonesboro was reduced after traffic congestion and added commercial development made the higher speed too hazardous.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance to waive competitive bidding and award a $99,140 contract with Pinkley Sales Company of Oklahoma City to purchase five Gridsmart video detection systems for traffic monitoring. The council waived the second and third readings and adopted an emergency clause to make the ordinance effective immediately.
In reality, the first device was installed in August as a demonstration model at North Main Street and Johnson Avenue. Other locations for the devices are: Highland Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; East Johnson Avenue and Airport Road; Southwest Drive at Parker Road; and Caraway Road at Parker Road.
Other ordinances gaining final approval:
Rezoning property at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Jarrett Holladay.
Approving an agreement with Active Network LLC for hosted registration software for the parks department.
The council also voted to send an appeal by River Advertising back to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for consideration of conditional use permit. River wants to replace an old billboard at 2701 Paula Drive, facing Interstate 555. The commission initially denied the request.
