JONESBORO — A Craighead County business has some cleaning up to do along Arkansas 226.
The Arkansas State Highway Commission filed suit in December, seeking an injunction against I & C Rentals Inc., and Island Ready Mix LLC to enforce the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act.
“Respondents have caused a public nuisance to be established and maintained on the aforementioned lands within 1,000 feet of the nearest right of way of State Highway 226 by allowing junked vehicles, parts, rubber tires, and other scrap materials to be visible from the main-traveled way of said highway,” commission attorneys wrote in the complaint.
The property is near the highway’s intersection with U.S. 49.
On the day a hearing was set, attorneys for the commission and the companies reached a consent settlement.
According to the consent order, signed last Friday, I&C and Island have 30 days “to permanently remove or screen any and all wrecked and junked vehicles, parts, rubber tires, and other scrap materials from the business situated on State Highway 226 in Craighead County from view of the traveling public along said highway to the satisfaction of the Petitioner’s representative, Area Beautification Coordinator Ray Heaggans.”
Jim Gramling, the attorney for the businesses, said his client is still working out details over how the cleanup will be carried out – fencing or removal.
“My client fully intends to comply with the law and consent judgment,” Gramling told The Sun Tuesday.
Highway officials began stepping up enforcement of the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act over the past year.
In Poinsett County, a contempt hearing is scheduled for June 9 over property belonging to John Samuel Dickson along U.S. 63.
That lawsuit was filed in February 2022. Court documents in that case indicate Dickson began cleanup and reached a consent agreement to remove junk from view in August. Highway officials said he failed to complete the work and sought a contempt citation.
