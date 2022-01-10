JONESBORO — Be prepared to drive slower in Jonesboro, especially along East Johnson Avenue and East Highland Drive.
Crews for the Arkansas Department of Transportation began installing new speed limit signs on Johnson Avenue Monday between Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard. The new speed limit will drop from 45 to 35 mph. After signs are installed, the new speed limit on Highland Drive (Arkansas 18) will drop from 60 mph to 45 mph between Distributor Drive and Moore Road.
The Jonesboro City Council requested the lower speed limits in early December, citing increasing accidents and pedestrian injuries and deaths.
The city documented 624 accidents on Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) between North Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard from January 2019 though October of this year. Three people were killed and 24 sustained severe injuries. There were 56 accidents on Highland Drive between Distributor Drive and Moore Road during that same period, with two fatalities.
Brad Smithee, ArDOT’s district engineer, said Little Rock-based traffic engineers studied motorists’ behavior on those two stretches and confirmed the lower speeds were warranted.
He stressed that, for the new speed limits to reduce accidents, it will take cooperation from everyone.
“Most importantly, is cooperation from the public,” Smithee said. “Paying attention and obeying those laws will make a safer travel corridor for everybody. And then if that doesn’t work all by itself, of course, the enforcement component is a necessary creature. Without enforcement, folks will tend to ignore those signs at times.”
