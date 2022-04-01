JONESBORO — Arkansas will have more than $8.4 million in federal funds per year available over the next three years to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the state.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on how to use the money.
ArDOT has proposed an amendment to its Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024.
“The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that were apportioned to the State of Arkansas for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI),” ArDOT said in a news release. “These funds will be utilized to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability.”
Federal money will pay 80 percent of the cost of any project. The remaining 20 percent would have to be paid by local entities, according to the proposed amendment.
Alan Pillow, director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission, said he anticipates coordinated efforts across the state to secure money for projects.
“It is important that our area is included and appropriately represented in this national EV network,” Pillow said Friday.
Some local businesses, such as hotels, have EV charging stations available, primarily for their regular customers, but City Water and Light and the City of Jonesboro have teamed up to place some chargers in public parking lots.
CWL spokesman Slade Mitchell said one charging station at 219 E. Monroe Ave., near Municipal Center, is nearing completion. A second, to be located at Monroe and Union Street, is also under construction, Mitchell said.
Both will have two charging ports each.
CWL will continue to look for more opportunities to make vehicle charging more accessible, Mitchell said.
ArDOT invites public comments on the proposed STIP amendment by April 30.
For more information, or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.
All comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Jared Wiley, assistant chief engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, 72203.
