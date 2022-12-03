JONESBORO — Weather permitting; crews will shift the northbound Interstate 555 main-lane traffic to the newly constructed southbound lanes on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.
This will result in a single lane of traffic in each direction, separated by a concrete barrier wall.
Drivers will enter and exit the northbound lane using the newly constructed median ramps. This work will extend from Southwest Drive (Arkansas 18) north to Dan Avenue (Arkansas 91).
Orange drums, signage and concrete barrier walls will control traffic. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.
