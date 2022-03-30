JONESBORO — Just days after the two-year anniversary of a tornado that tore through Jonesboro, residents were battening down the hatches in anticipation of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Coy, director of emergency management for Craighead County, said the area dodged a major bullet considering what had been forecast with the storm system.
Coy said there were reports of a pole down on Interstate 555 and a tree uprooted on Arkansas 351, both of which actually occurred ahead of the severe thunderstorm warning for the county. The two incidents caused traffic delays.
High winds were felt in the region throughout the day on Wednesday, with a storm system moving through mid-afternoon bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Coy said while he is sure there will be reports of other trees down in the area, there had been no reports of structural damage, nor any reports of injuries related to the storm.
“We were monitoring the dispatch channels, too,” he said. “There were a few accidents, but we did not hear anything about storm-related damage.”
Many residents of Jonesboro and the surrounding area remain on edge when severe weather hits after a March 28, 2020, storm system dropped an EF-3 tornado on the city.
The 2020 twister originated from a “supercell thunderstorm” that swept through the area. It started just before 5 p.m. about two miles south of Jonesboro, just north of Interstate 555 and west of Caraway Road, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm traveled 12.55 miles through Craighead County, ending 3.4 miles northeast of Brookland, the NWS preliminary survey report stated. It reached its most intense stage as it approached and moved across the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.