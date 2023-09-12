PARAGOULD — Recent natural disasters have forced a Pulaski County Circuit Judge to place an area insurance company into receivership with the state Insurance Commission, with officials saying they will work to help customers with claims and other issues.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Herbert Wright approved the receivership plan for United Home Insurance Company in Paragould. State insurance officials said the company, which has 21,793 customers in Arkansas, has operated in Paragould for nearly 100 years.