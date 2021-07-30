JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement on Thursday that a special legislative session will soon be held to discuss amending Act 1002 was met with mixed feelings from area superintendents.
Hutchinson said he wants lawmakers to amend Act 1002, which prohibits mask mandates, by giving local school districts the ability to require masks in K-12 public schools.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said he does not agree with the measure Hutchinson is trying to take.
“He’s trying to get (legislators) to allow local school districts to make their own decisions,” Russell said. “I think that school districts are not medical doctors, but we do love our kids and want to protect them. We have looked to the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health to give us guidance. I don’t think they should give local control over a statewide medical situation. I would prefer to have it mandated statewide.”
Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner said she does not agree with leaving the decision in the hands of school districts either.
“This is a worldwide problem, not just a Craighead County problem,” she said, noting districts followed through with state and federal guidelines last year.
“Why did they mandate masks last year, and not want to mandate them this year,” she said. “I’m not a health expert. I don’t want to make those decisions. I want that to be something they (Hutchinson, the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health) all work together to decide. Those are the proper authority figures.”
Trumann Superintendent Brandie Williams said she thinks it should be left up to the school districts to decide what is best for their students.
“For the Trumann School District, it’s about balance. Everyone wants to be healthy,” she said.
Williams said she knows this is a very politically charged issue.
“Last year we took a stance, had the guidance, posted the guidance and educated on the guidance of the wearing masks,” she said, noting while the district did not make the mask wearing mandatory, most of the parents complied with what was recommended. “We also had social distancing, and, when vaccines became available, we had a vaccine clinic available for our staff. We promote protecting yourself; we are not telling you what you have to do, but asking you to protect yourself.”
Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins said he feels comfortable with local control of mask mandates.
“Local control is always the best solution,” Lovins said. “This is a unique situation; when you have a global pandemic sometimes you need that outside guidance.”
However, Lovins said he feels those who live in Bay will have Bay’s best interests at heart.
“Whatever happens I know the people in my district will work as hard as they always have,” he said. “If we are not able to make those decisions (regarding masks), we will still continue to mitigate the way we did last year with extra cleaning measures and social distancing.”
Curtner said what it boils down for educators is the fear of the unknown.
“COVID won’t only impact adults now, it will also affect children,” she said. “This is going to hit us hard if it continues with what we have seen the last couple of weeks.
“Everyone thought they were going to be OK if they got the vaccines.”
