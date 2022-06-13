JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections increased by 11.6 percent last week, while the number of active cases rose by 44.9 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
In Craighead County, new cases jumped by 47 percent, while active cases rose by 32.7 percent. In Greene County, new cases rose by 74 percent and active cases by 48.9 percent.
COVID-related hospitalizations also continue to rise. Hospitals statewide had admitted 176 as of Sunday, compared to 116 a week ago. In Northeast Arkansas COVID hospitalizations were up to 37, up from 21 a week earlier.
While those statistics may appear worrisome, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classify the infection levels for the counties in the northeastern corner of Arkansas to be low.
The CDC’s COVID Tracker on Monday rated these seven Arkansas counties as medium: Baxter, Crittenden, Marion, Phillips, Pulaski and Sharp. Pulaski County had 843 of the state’s 3,084 new cases during the previous seven days.
On Monday, the health department reported 332 new cases, including 21 in Craighead County. Pulaski County had 59 new cases, followed by Benton and Washington counties with 32 each. No deaths were reported, but active cases statewide rose another 96 since Sunday to 6,943.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, June 7 through Sunday:
Craighead – 219 new cases, (increase of 54 from last week); 383 active cases (increase of 122); 334 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 94 new cases (increase of 40); 146 active (increase of 48); 174 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 12 new cases (increase of 9); 16 active cases (increase of 8); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 13 new cases (decrease of 4); 31 active (decrease of 8); 81 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 29 new cases (increase of 2); 58 active (increase of 3); 128 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 52 new cases (decrease of 2); 109 active cases (increase of 23); 213 deaths (increase of 1).
Randolph – 14 new cases (decrease of 16); 37 active cases (decrease of 3); 89 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 23 new case (increase of 10); 29 active cases (increase of 15); 86 deaths (increase of 1).
Clay – 26 new cases (increase of 18); 34 active cases (increase of 14); 94 deaths (unchanged).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.