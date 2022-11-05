JONESBORO — Trisha Craig and Kimberly Boyett want to take the strain off of 911 operators and law enforcement officers.
Craig is the manager of the Behavioral Health Assistance Team (BHAT) at Arisa Health in Jonesboro. Boyett is the director of Crisis and Forensic Services there.
Their goal is to respond to as many calls to 911 concerning mental health as possible.
BHAT was kick-started in the spring after Arisa received a grant from the state to set up the program. BHAT serves people in Craighead County. The only other similar program in the state is in Sebastian County.
The state made a specific model of how the program should operate, Boyett said.
“The state said, ‘This is the way we want you to staff it, this is the way we want you to run it,” she said.
Boyett said there are similar programs across the United States, pointing to ones in Denver and Seattle.
A two-person team responds to a call for BHAT, one a bachelor’s level employee and the other a peer support specialist. They help people who may have run out of medications or lack food or housing. The team can do a mental health screening in the field, Craig said.
They go to where the one who calls needs to meet them.
The team can also help people sign up for Medicaid or point them to resources that can further aid them, Craig said.
Currently, the team has eight members, including Boyett and Craig. Among those are individuals holding bachelor’s level behavioral health degrees in social work, psychology, criminal justice or other equivalent degrees.
Once hired they undergo 40 hours of training for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), eight hours of mental health first aid, first aid, therapeutic alternative in crisis training, 40 hours of shadowing a certified team member and continued e-learning classes.
Other team members are qualified peer support specialists. These are members who have experience with mental health issues, having undergone their own issues more than two years ago.
She said the team has responded to more than 70 calls since July.
“Everything’s gone very smoothly,” Craig said.
She said an elderly man was walking in traffic at a local Walmart and Jonesboro police called them. Craig said they were able to take the man to the hospital emergency room without tying up an ambulance.
BHAT also utilizes the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit when needed.
BHAT, in conjunction with the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Team, provides CIT training for law enforcement officers across the state. Craig said more than 200 officers have been certified for CIT since 2020. To be certified, officers must take a 40-hour course on how to handle different situations.
When fully staffed, Boyett and Craig hope to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the hours may be flexible.
