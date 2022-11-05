BHAT

Sarah Wern (from left) and Jon Luke Taylor, both Qualified Behavioral Health Providers, and Trisha Craig, manager of the Behavioral Health Assistance Team, stand in front of their “BHAT Mobile” that they use to go to people experiencing mental health crises.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Trisha Craig and Kimberly Boyett want to take the strain off of 911 operators and law enforcement officers.

Craig is the manager of the Behavioral Health Assistance Team (BHAT) at Arisa Health in Jonesboro. Boyett is the director of Crisis and Forensic Services there.