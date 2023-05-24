LITTLE ROCK — According to a press release from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the first Arkansan and second person in the world has received an innovative prosthetic hand, following surgery at UAMS.
The prosthetic hand, developed by researchers at the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, restores a meaningful sense of touch and grip force.
The lengthy and detailed operation was led by neurosurgeon Erika Petersen, with co-leading roles for orthopaedic hand and nerve specialists Drs. John Bracey and Mark Tait.
Petersen who is also a pioneer in the implantation of nerve stimulators for pain and movement disorders said the surgery went really well.
“It’s a great achievement for UAMS, the University of Arkansas, and our state. It’s also an exciting promise of what’s to come for people with amputations around the globe,” Petersen said.
The neural-enhanced prosthetic was invented and developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health by an engineering team led by Ranu Jung, Ph.D., and James Abbas, Ph.D., from the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research while serving as faculty researchers at Florida International University and Arizona State University. It has received FDA investigational device exemption status, an effort led by Sathyakumar Kuntaegowdanahalli, Ph.D. The leading-edge device was also used in the first surgery of its kind which was performed in Florida.
As part of the Arkansas collaboration, the step-by-step implant procedure developed by the I3R team was displayed on a large screen during the surgery and the team was on hand to provide clarification, as needed.
The clinical trial participant, whose identity remains confidential in accordance with clinical trial guidelines, has been learning to use the neural-enabled prosthesis at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with the I3R team since recovering from the January surgery.
Petersen, Bracey and Tait used their complementary expertise to implant 15 microelectrodes and other components that are part of the Jung-Abbas device and which enable communication between the brain and the prosthesis through the arm’s median and ulnar nerves.
Bracey and Tait had the specialized task of implanting the thinner-than-human hair filament wires into the patient’s nerves.
Bracey and Tait accessed the median and ulnar nerves on the inside of the arm, and Petersen worked through an incision on the outside of the arm.
As the expert in neuromodulation, Petersen ensured that the neurostimulator portion of the device was placed appropriately. The neurostimulator receives commands from the prosthesis-mounted components and produces electrical pulses that get conveyed to the patient’s nervous system, enabling the sense of touch.
“From my perspective, the surgery went very smoothly, and I was impressed with the level of teamwork and collaboration by everyone involved,” said Jung. “I’m pleased that with this second successful surgery, we’re taking another step forward toward broad deployment of this life-improving technology.”
“The idea of enabling someone to feel with their prosthesis is pretty meaningful, and we’re excited to be part of this groundbreaking project with Drs. Jung and Abbas and the I3R team,” Tait added.
