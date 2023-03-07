JONESBORO — As the mental health needs increase, so does the the need for mental health first aid certifications.
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced in a press release that in an effort to save lives and improve the well being of Arkansas communities, Take Good Care: Mental Health First Aid, will offer dozens of free mental health first aid classes throughout 2023.
It also stated that government findings show that one in five Americans lives with a mental illness and more than 120 die by suicide every day.
This is why Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is stepping up to address the ongoing mental health crisis by providing Arkansans free mental health first aid certifications, according to Damona Fisher, communications and public relations director for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett said in the press release that for years, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been committed to addressing behavioral health needs and normalizing the conversation around mental health in Arkansas.
“As we enter our 75th year of serving Arkansans, we have a goal of providing this important training to at least 750 people statewide,” Barnett said. “We believe knowing mental health first aid is as important as knowing CPR and can save lives.”
Fisher said that the classes will be taught by instructors with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to provide certification through the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
Classes will be offered each month, through September, in several major cities, including Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Texarkana, Fayetteville, Rogers and Fort Smith; with more classes being added in additional communities in the coming weeks.
“The need is so great. If we have enough interest then we will be able to add additional dates,” she said, noting that participants do not have to be Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield members to take the classes and get their certifications.
“We need to train as many people as possible,” Fisher said. “We need to get people to take the next step.”
Jonesboro classes are scheduled for March 16, April 13, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14 at the Arkansas Blue Welcome Center, located at 2110 Fair Park Blvd., Suite I, in Jonesboro.
The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
However, Fisher said it was important to note that when participants complete there registration online, they will be contacted by an instructor, who will provide more details and class materials.
After which, she said there will be some pre-work via email to get them ready for the in-person training.
The online pre-work should take around two hours to complete, she said, noting that the in-person class will be six-hours with lunch and snack breaks provided.
During the course, participants will learn how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges in adults ages 18 and older; how to offer and provide initial help; and how to guide a person toward appropriate care if necessary.
“There will be a lot of good interactive activities during the training,” Fisher stated.
Topics that will be covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions, according to the release, which also noted that this class does qualify as professional development for Arkansas educators.
“We want mental health first aid to be as pervasive as CPR,” Fisher also stated. “Which is why we are working the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership to provide the certification at no cost to participants.”
Class sizes are limited based on location, so they are asking that participants make every effort to attend the class, due to demand and to notify them if they must miss their class due to an emergency.
Classes may be able to be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis with prior notification, however, missing a class without notification could result in a requirement to reimburse for unused materials.
