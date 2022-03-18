LITTLE ROCK — In collaboration with TRANSFR and Arkansas Community Colleges, a new Arkansas Office of Skills Development (AOSD) program is using virtual reality simulations to help students and job-seekers explore careers in high-growth and technical industries.
According to a press release on Thursday from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, the partnership is harnessing the power of AR/VR simulations to help local students explore career options in growing Arkansas industries such as manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, public safety and automotive.
Senior Associate with Whiteboard Advisors Sonya Bessalel said that after completing a series of career exploration, students and local job seekers receive recommendations for career and technical education programs available at local community college and workforce boards to prepare for the career path of their choice.
“It’s an interesting example of how leaders in rural states are using technology in surprising ways to meet their statewide workforce and economic development goals,” she said, noting that in 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new initiative called Ready For Life, which connects job-seekers, educators and employers at a one-stop employment website that includes job openings and opportunities for continuing education.
Cody Waits, director of the Office of Skills Development at the Arkansas Department of Commerce, said that the demand for talent is growing in industries like manufacturing, transportation, construction and the skilled trades.
“However, students often lack awareness of the education or training options they need to get started,” Waits said. “This statewide program is an example of how we can pair innovative technologies with our existing career and technical education resources to help more students prepare for new career horizons and meet the skilled workforce needs of employers.”
“The training program can be made available to the public through the community college,” he said. “Many times this is available through the adult education programs which are housed on the community college campus. The headsets can also be leveraged by current students, prospective students and high school students.”
The main focus for the program is helping both students and job seekers, Waits said.
“The focus is to allow students to explore many careers that may be foreign to them to provide them with exposure to those and ultimately build awareness and interest into those career paths,” he said. “For adults, while we certainly use the headsets for exploration, we really focus on putting them into a training program so they can earn skills and credentials better preparing them for employment with local employers.”
“The same training can be done by high school students as well,” Waits said, noting that the training is available for K-12 students, college students, workers looking to upskill, reskill or make a career transition. He also said all training is open to military veterans looking to make a transition. In other states, the training is also available to justice-impacted individuals as they explore careers upon reentry.
“The main objective is to align career and technical education programs with the needs of employers in Arkansas, and give students the career exploration tools to get them interested in well-paid jobs in Arkansas, as well as to help adults gain the skills and certifications they need to access these jobs,” he said.
The partner organizations working with AOSD, Arkansas Community Colleges and Altec to offer training include Northwest Arkansas Council and Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
There are several colleges and universities participating in the program including:
Arkansas Northeastern College.
Arkansas State University Beebe.
Arkansas State University – Newport.
Arkansas State University Mid-South.
Arkansas State University – Mountain Home.
Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
East Arkansas Community College.
Black River Technical College.
Northwest Arkansas Council.
Northwest Technical Institute.
Ozarka College.
South Arkansas Community College.
University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.
University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton.
University of Arkansas Fort Smith.
Darenda Kersey, director of career and technical concurrent education at Black River Technical College, said they are very excited about recruiting prospects and training possibilities that will be made possible through this new program and the use of VR technology.
“We received our VR headsets through the Arkansas Office of Skills Development back in the fall,” Kersey said. “We plan to use them to help train in industrial and career development, as well as for career coaching in the high schools starting in the eighth-grade classes.”
She said that they are already using them to help train students virtually in welding, electronics and automotive courses, plus plan to add programs over the summer in the CNA and phlebotomy programs.
Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of TRANSFR, said that by working in concert with local K-12 schools, community and technical colleges, workforce boards, and employers, a classroom-to-career pathway is being built in Arkansas that will help more job-seekers start a path to long-term economic security and mobility.
According to the press release, the program has helped hundreds of Arkansas residents gain access to hands-on career exploration, with plans to reach up to 4,500 more in 2022.
Bessalel said that TRANSFR is an economic development platform used in 29 states for both career exploration and certification-aligned skills development.
“TRANSFR is creating a classroom-to-careers pipeline, to train the next generation of workers for well-paying jobs across every industry via immersive hands-on training programs that develop critical skills for employment in well-paying, in-demand jobs.” she said, noting that as an economic development platform, “We work together with community organizations, workforce development groups, educational institutions and industry leaders to help build better futures for workers, employers and the communities that they call home.”
For more information, about TRANSFR visit transfrvr.com.
Members of the general public who are interested in leveraging the headsets for career exploration or skills training, can also contact Stephanie Isaacs, associate director at the Arkansas office of skills development at Stephanie.Isaacs@arkansas.gov.
