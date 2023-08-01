LITTLE ROCK — This year’s sales tax holiday begins Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. State and local sales taxes will not be collected on the purchase of certain products. All retailers are required to participate.
The state Department of Finance and Administration has a list of eligible items online at bit.ly/3OB7LvT.
Also, to take advantage of the lower prices, United Way of Northeast Arkansas will be hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive to collect items for children in eight counties and 20 school districts. Supplies can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuff the Bus locations at area Walmart stores.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture advises shoppers to make a plan before heading out, taking inventory of what they need or want to purchase and determining how much they plan to spend.
“Credit card fees and interest can offset any savings you might have from not paying sales tax,” Laura Hendrix, associate professor and extension personal finance expert for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture points out. “If using credit cards, have a plan to pay them off as soon as possible.”
Kris Boulton, Saline County extension staff chair and family and consumer sciences agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, says shoppers need to look at the possible savings.
“Arkansas has a 6.5 percent sales tax and depending on where you live, county and city sales taxes will also get tacked on to the bill. For ease of calculating, let’s round up to 10 percent,” Boulton said. “If you are spending $200 on items for back to school that qualify for the tax-free holiday you would save close to $20. Now what if you are spending $500 – your savings is now $50.”
However, she warns that a tax holiday doesn’t help if shoppers purchase items they won’t use, simply because they are tax-free.
Boulton added that it is important to know which items qualify and which don’t, to avoid surprises at checkout.
