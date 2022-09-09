JONESBORO — Led by gains in most attendance categories, Arkansas State University announced in a press release on Thursday one of its largest total head-count enrollments with 14,109 students after its 11th day census for the fall 2022 semester.
Chancellor Todd Shields offered his congratulations to the university team who led A-State past the 14,000 figure for the first time since Fall 2018. Last fall, A-State reported 13,752 students after the 11th day.
“One of the reasons I tell people about why I came to Arkansas State is the community of people who are here on campus and in Northeast Arkansas,” Shields said. “I am very proud of the progress they made this year, and I’m looking ahead to continued improvement in years to come.”
After three years of enrollment decline, the upturn for fall 2022 is highlighted by growth in first-year students on campus, and an increase of over 100 students living in campus housing. A-State also saw growth in the number of first-time international students, up 5 percent; students at Campus Queretaro, up 3 percent; and online students, up more than 10 percent.
The fall 2022 enrollment is the most in five years, and just 35 students short of the all-time mark of 14,144 in fall 2017. This year’s head count now ranks as the second-highest enrollment at A-State history, exceeding the 14,085 in fall 2016 and 14,058 in fall 2018.
“More than once I’ve had someone tell me that ‘campus seems busy again’ or ‘events are bigger,’ and it adds up to making A-State a great place to be,” Shields added. “I want this university to be the place where all Arkansans feel welcome, and I know our Enrollment Management team has a plan to take this improvement and continue to grow.”
Another indicator of enrollment turnaround was A-State having its second-best first-to-second year fall retention rate with 77.6 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.