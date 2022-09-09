JONESBORO — Led by gains in most attendance categories, Arkansas State University announced in a press release on Thursday one of its largest total head-count enrollments with 14,109 students after its 11th day census for the fall 2022 semester.

Chancellor Todd Shields offered his congratulations to the university team who led A-State past the 14,000 figure for the first time since Fall 2018. Last fall, A-State reported 13,752 students after the 11th day.

