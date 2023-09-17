JONESBORO — Enrollment increases and a strong finish to the fiscal year were highlighted by Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch when the A-State Board of Trustees met Friday in Jonesboro.
“Six of our campuses had an enrollment increase, and Henderson outperformed expectations,” Welch said. “At the end of the day, all seven outperformed what we anticipated. Everything across the board was encouraging. I appreciate our campuses working very hard on improvements.
“I’m also proud of how we finished financially,” he added. “You’ll see a picture of continued financial strength, and improvement and recovery at Henderson. Sound financial processes continue to pay enormous dividends.”
Welch welcomed Dr. Bentley Wallace as the new chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home and introduced Dr. Bob Fisher, who begins Monday as interim chancellor of Henderson State University.
A-State Chancellor Todd Shields, who took over campus leadership a year ago, said the university expects the first site visit by accreditors for the planned College of Veterinary Medicine this spring. He also noted that A-State’s online program has produced 23,000 graduates over the last 15 years.
Shields also noted that A-State is the largest provider of education graduates in the state with superintendents, teachers and counselors in every county, adding that 20,000 graduates since 2015 work in education across the state.
Students share stories
Three current or former A-State students shared their experiences with the trustees.
Jacqueline Vargas of Mexico City started at A-State Campus Queretaro, then moved to Jonesboro for a study abroad program and is now a graduate student conducting research at A-State with hopes of ultimately teaching biomedical science.
“I knew Campus Queretaro was a community I wanted to belong to and knew being part of an American education system and classes in English would be important,” she said. “Campus Queretaro opened my eyes to opportunities I didn’t know, and I was amazed by the work at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute on the campus in Jonesboro. I’m passionate about research work on underrepresented populations.”
Caleb Fields, a student-athlete on the A-State basketball team, said he considered transferring after last season’s coaching change but decided to stay because of the love he and his family have for Arkansas State. He expects to graduate with a degree in accounting in December.
Cori Keller, the 2018 Miss A-State who became Miss Arkansas in June, described her involvement on campus.
“I had the best experience at Arkansas State,” she said. “Now I have a unique opportunity to represent A-State throughout the state” through travels as Miss Arkansas.
In other business, the board approved:
a resolution that confers to Niel Crowson the designation of Trustee Emeritus and praised his service and contributions to the ASU System. He was first appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the board in 2015 and was reappointed in 2020. He resigned in 2023 after more than eight years’ of service.
application for a grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to continue participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which services approximately 600 children in the Arkansas Delta region.
ASU-Newport granting a utility easement to City Water and Light of Jonesboro on property along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to support an Arkansas Department of Transportation project.
revisions to the ASU System Early Retirement Benefits Policy and ASU System Staff Handbook to update various sections, correct inconsistencies, update terminology and eliminate potential interpretation conflicts.
