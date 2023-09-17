JONESBORO — Enrollment increases and a strong finish to the fiscal year were highlighted by Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch when the A-State Board of Trustees met Friday in Jonesboro.

“Six of our campuses had an enrollment increase, and Henderson outperformed expectations,” Welch said. “At the end of the day, all seven outperformed what we anticipated. Everything across the board was encouraging. I appreciate our campuses working very hard on improvements.