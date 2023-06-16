LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked the state from enforcing Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul as the legal challenge continues.
In their 5-2 ruling, the court’s majority said the law’s opponents failed to prove the “irreparable harm” that would be caused if the law remained in effect.
The ruling only affects the temporary restraining order.
The law was approved by an overwhelming majority in the Arkansas legislature this year and signed into law by Sanders.
However, opponents challenged the law, saying the vote in the legislature on the bill violated the state’s constitution involving votes on the bill and an emergency clause and issues related to a contract with the Marvell-Elaine School District based on the law.
Without the emergency clause, the new law wouldn’t have taken effect until Aug. 1.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright issued a temporary restraining order in the case until a June 20 court date to consider the merits of the court challenge.
Though they sidestepped the emergency clause issue, members of the court’s majority signaled they’re unlikely to support blocking the law if the case comes back to them. Three of the court’s justices said ruling on whether the Legislature followed the correct procedures regarding the emergency clause would overstep their authority.
“The only way to decide this issue would be to pass judgment on the legislative branch’s internal procedural method of recording votes,” Justice Rhonda Wood wrote. “This is not our role.”
A fourth justice cited a 2018 ruling regarding sovereign immunity that has limited lawsuits against the state.
The plan creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places rstrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity before 5th grade.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a huge win for parents, teachers, and most importantly – our kids,” Sanders said in a statement.
Ari Noland, an attorney for the plaintiffs, also issued a statement.
“While the plaintiffs are understandably frustrated that today’s ruling diminishes the severity of the harm caused by the state’s unconstitutional actions, the plaintiffs remain confident that they will prevail in the end,” Noland said.
Sanders, a Republican who took office in January, called the law her top priority during this year’s legislative session.
Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin said that because of Thursday’s ruling state education officials “can immediately resume planning to provide teachers higher salaries and maternity leave, make schools safer for our children, and enable the most vulnerable children to obtain the education they deserve.”
Paxton News Service’s Michael Wilkey contributed.
