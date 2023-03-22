The conviction of a Crittenden County man of killing an off-duty Forrest City police officer in 2018 was reversed and dismissed late last week after attorneys argued the man’s right to a speedy trial was violated.
The Arkansas Supreme Court issued a ruling on Demarcus Donnell Parker Thursday.
Parker was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, 15 counts of 2nd degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, six counts of first-degree attempted murder and sentence enhancements in the case.
He was sentenced to two life sentences plus 835 years in prison after the jury convicted him in the case.
Parker appealed the conviction to the state’s highest court, saying the right to a speedy trial was violated and there were “numerous allegations of error,” the court said in its opinion.
Case background
West Memphis police went to the Meadows Apartments on April 28, 2018, after getting a call about the shooting.
Officers found the off-duty officer, Oliver Johnson, with a gunshot wound on a bedroom floor.
“A group of teenagers outside the apartment building noticed a “blue Malibu” that had entered the parking lot playing loud music. The teenagers heard gunshots from the vehicle and scattered. One of the teenagers identified Parker as one of the vehicle’s three occupants,” the opinion from Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said. “During their investigation, police officers found numerous shell casings in the parking lot. The officers learned that the Meadows Apartments shooting was a purported retaliation for a shooting at an apartment complex across town that had occurred earlier that day. Johnson subsequently died from his injuries.”
Parker was arrested in May 2018 in the case and was originally arrested on suspicion of capital murder and 22 other charges in the case. Prosecutors later waived the death penalty and filed an amended felony information in the case in March 2020.
The case was assigned to Circuit Judge Randy Philhours of Paragould. According to Kemp’s opinion, there were several court orders that rescheduled motion and plea dates and jury trials in the case.
“Two orders – August 10, 2018, and January 3, 2019 – tolled speedy trial, while the others – entered on March 1, 2019; May 10, 2019; July 22, 2019; September 9, 2019; and November 4, 2019 – did not toll speedy trial. On October 18, 2019, after a series of rescheduling orders, the deputy prosecuting attorney emailed the circuit court requesting a special trial setting and asking that the time be tolled until the matter could be set for trial. On November 4, 2019, the circuit court reset a motion-and-plea date for January 2, 2020, and for jury trial to begin on January 13–17, 2020,” Chief Justice Kemp said in the opinion.
An order was also entered in late 2019 in the case, the opinion noted.
“Subsequently, on December 4, 2019, without a file-marked motion by Parker or the State, the circuit court entered an order, ruling that Defendant Parker was arrested on or about May 9, 2018. The time calculations for application of Rule 28 up to October 18, 2019 are as follows:
May 9, 2018 Arrest to October 18th, 2019: 527 days.
August 10th, 2018 – March 18th, 2019: Continuances at the request of the defendant – 220 days.
Time chargeable to the State of Arkansas as of October 18th, 2019 pursuant to Rule 28: 307 days.
Time remaining as of October 18th, 2019: 58 days (December 15th, 2019).
Prosecutors also requested a special, three-week trial in the case, with the court record noting it would create a logistical problem due to the “extensive coordination” needed to find special judges to hear other cases and with only two courtrooms in the Marion courthouse.
Also, a longtime prosecuting attorney, Boone Nance, retired in June 2019 and the new prosecutor, Michael Snell, needed additional time to review cases in the district, court records show.
In August 2020, Judge Philhours heard a motion by Parker’s attorneys to dismiss the case due to the speedy trial rule.
“At an August 31, 2020, hearing, the day before Parker’s jury trial and the first hearing to be held on the record, the circuit court considered his speedy-trial motion. Carter Dooley, Parker’s trial counsel, argued that he never agreed to the sua sponte December 4 order and that certain periods were not excludable pursuant to Rule 28. The circuit court stated that “there was an off-the-record discussion in chambers” and that Bryan Donaldson, Parker’s trial co-counsel, had been present for the in-chambers discussion. The circuit court denied the speedy-trial motion,” Chief Justice Kemp wrote.
After the conviction, Parker’s attorneys appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Opinions
In a concurring opinion, Justice Rhonda Wood said the issue before justices in the case dealt with constitutional principles.
“Today, this court follows the rule of law and decides this case, based solely on the facts and record before us. Arkansas law requires the State to bring defendants to trial within one year. This rule protects the accused from languishing in jail while awaiting trial and ensures a swift chance to clear their name. The right to a speedy trial is essential to our justice system. And our laws must be applied equally to the guilty and innocent alike. We are one nation with liberty and justice for all,” Justice Wood wrote. “This case is not about guilt or innocence. It is not about whether we believe a defense attorney over a judge or a prosecutor. This case is about our well-established rules governing speedy trial. This defendant faced trial 846 days after the date of arrest, well outside the one-year limit. The State carried the burden to show whether the law allowed the delay.”
Justice Wood also said in her opinion that the court record should have been clearer.
“If the delay was for docket congestion, our settled law requires a simultaneous docket entry noting that decision. But here, the trial court entered the order a month later. And when we looked for a transcribed record of the parties’ understanding, we found none because the pivotal discussion about delaying trial happened during an off-the-record conversation partly in a judge’s office and partly in a hallway. While there were later many excuses, they were not extraordinary ones,” Justice Wood said. “It is easier to uphold the rule of law when the accused is innocent. It is not so easy when a jury found the defendant guilty. Yet we must uphold the rule of law for everyone.”
Justice Shawn Womack, who wrote a dissenting opinion, said convincing evidence provided the decision by the jury.
“A jury convicted Demarcus Parker for the murder of off-duty Forrest City police officer Oliver Johnson. Today, the majority overturns that conviction and, as a result, Parker will walk free. In a gang-inspired and retaliatory drive-by shooting, Parker fired a barrage of bullets at a group of teenagers standing outside Officer Johnson’s apartment. Once the shooting ceased, Officer Johnson’s niece – who was at the home with him and four other children – discovered her uncle lying on his bedroom floor, shaking, because Parker had just shot him in the arm and chest. Officer Johnson died in front of the children. The majority claims that the State took forty days too many to bring Parker to trial. I respectfully disagree and would hold that the State timely prosecuted Parker,” Womack said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.