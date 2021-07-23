LITTLE ROCK — Twelve Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants have been awarded for 2021. These scholarships are given to practicing educators in Arkansas’s public schools for the purpose of furthering their own education.
The recipients in Northeast Arkansas include: Julie Beary, Batesville School District; Stephanie Cooper, Paragould School District; Adrienne McElyea, Greene County Tech; and Kristen Scarlett, Brookland School District.
The Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants are funded by contributions from members of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association – the fourth-largest professional trade association in Arkansas.
