JONESBORO — An armed robber stole $535 from the Exxon, 1325 S. Caraway Road at about 12:06 a.m. Thursday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The cashier told police the suspect pointed a gun at him, stole cash and took off on foot westbound on Nettleton Avenue.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Jerry Crump, 53, of the 1700 block of National Drive, on Wednesday evening at his residence. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and a felony warrant.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man had a .308-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun stolen from his vehicle by a 12-year-old boy in the 2100 block of Flatrock Trail. The firearm was recovered, according to a police report.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his vehicle Tuesday afternoon and stole a firearm from a location not released by police. Taken was 9 mm Glock valued at $550.
A 45-year-old Missouri man reported that someone broke into his vehicle Wednesday morning in the 2800 block of South Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were a Taurus 9 mm handgun, valued at $1,100, an AT&T hot spot internet device, valued at $1,400 and clothing, jewelry and other items valued at $8,510.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Wednesday morning and items were stolen in the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive. Taken were a cell phone and work bag valued at $900.
A 23-year-old Delaware, Ark., man reported that his vehicle was broken into in the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive on Wednesday morning. Taken were tools and sports memorabilia valued at $680.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into Wednesday night in the 3200 block of East Nettleton Avenue. Stolen were her purse, debit cards and identifications.
A 54-year-old Ocean Springs, Miss., man told police Wednesday morning that his vehicle was broken into in the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. Taken was a bag of clothes valued at $200.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Tuesday her residence in the 2300 block of Stallings Lane was burglarized while she was in the hospital. The total value of the items is listed at $1,150.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her residence was broken into in the 900 block of Warner Avenue. Taken were a lamp and a statue valued at $50.
Police arrested Desharren Neal, 45, of the 1000 block of Vine Street, on Wednesday morning following a family disturbance in the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and first-degree interference with emergency communications.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Stratford Drive. The juvenile was cited for possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and no proof of insurance.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone stole his vehicle as it was running outside of his residence in the 1800 block of Kim Street on Thursday morning. The 2017 Ford Escape is valued at $15,000.
A 66-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday that someone used her credit card number in the 200 block of Melton Circle to make purchases. The purchases amounted to $15,000.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon a trailer was stolen from the 2000 block of Broadmoor Road. The trailer is valued at $3,000.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that his all-terrain vehicle was stolen from his residence in the 2000 block of Cherry Hill Cove. The 2006 Polaris is valued at $8,000.
A 38-year-old Lake City man told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday afternoon that his motorcycle was stolen from the 2000 block of Arkansas 226 in Cash. The 1999 Suzuki is valued at $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.